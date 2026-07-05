Balchander Anirudh

Balchander Anirudh

batsman

Full name:Balchander Anirudh
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24185
Innings1000
Overs34.000
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs14800
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.3500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24185
Innings36165
Not outs811
Runs119531970
Balls Faced261741969
Avg42.6721.2617.5
SR45.6676.13101.44
Fours129163
Fifties900
Sixies1472
Highest1204627
Hundreds100

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