Balchander Anirudh
batsman
|Full name:
|Balchander Anirudh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|18
|5
|Innings
|10
|0
|0
|Overs
|34.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|148
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.35
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|18
|5
|Innings
|36
|16
|5
|Not outs
|8
|1
|1
|Runs
|1195
|319
|70
|Balls Faced
|2617
|419
|69
|Avg
|42.67
|21.26
|17.5
|SR
|45.66
|76.13
|101.44
|Fours
|129
|16
|3
|Fifties
|9
|0
|0
|Sixies
|14
|7
|2
|Highest
|120
|46
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0