Match details Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 10.08.2026

T20

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Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Salem Spartans Squad

PlayersAbishiek S, Arun Mozhi ME Yazh, Iyappan B., Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi, Kavin R, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Kumar M Uday, Kumar S Harish, Manikandan Karthick, Mohammed M, Nishanth C Hari, Poiyamozhi M, Rahul D, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Sandhu Sunny, Shah Rahil, Vedaguru Dinesh, Vivek Rajendran
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Madurai Panthers Squad

PlayersAnirudh Balchander, Bhutra R Ravi, Chaturved NS, D Deepesh, Ganesh S Shankar, Himalaya, Karthikeyan Kiran, Khan Shoaib Md, Kumar R Ram, Mahadevan Siddharth, Meiyappan Karthik Palaniapan, Periyaswamy G, Ragavendra V Hari, Rajalingam S, Saravanan P, Singh Gurjapneet, Surya Anand S, Ur Rahman MA Atheeq, Vignesh P
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Venue Guide

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