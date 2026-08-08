Squads Madurai Panthers vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 20.08.2026

T20

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TIR
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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Anovankar V

no information yet

D Deepesh

no information yet

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

Himalaya

no information yet

K Shantanu

no information yet

Karthikeyan Kiran

no information yet

M Bharath

no information yet

Kumar R Ram

no information yet

M Mathivannan

all rounder

Mahadevan Siddharth

no information yet

M Vishal

no information yet

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Rajalingam S

no information yet

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Surya Anand S

no information yet

Vignesh P

all rounder

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Bench

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TIR
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First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet