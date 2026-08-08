Squads Madurai Panthers vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 20.08.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Chaturved NS
batsman
Anovankar V
no information yet
D Deepesh
no information yet
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
Himalaya
no information yet
K Shantanu
no information yet
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
Kishore Sai
bowler
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
M Bharath
no information yet
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
M Vishal
no information yet
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Periyaswamy G
bowler
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Saravanan P
bowler
R Silambarasan
bowler
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Surya Anand S
no information yet
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
Vignesh P
all rounder
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet