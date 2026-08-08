Squads Nellai Royal Kings vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 22.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bala Yoghi Arun
no information yet
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
Cherian B Emmanuel
batsman
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Easwaran Rithik
wicket keeper
Chaturved NS
batsman
Guruswamy Ajitesh
no information yet
D Deepesh
no information yet
Harish NS
bowler
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Karthik Arun
wicket keeper
Himalaya
no information yet
Khan Muhammed Adnan
batsman
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
Kumar Risheek
no information yet
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
Kumar Santhosh
no information yet
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
Mukilesh U
batsman
Rathi Sachin
bowler
Periyaswamy G
bowler
Rocky B
all rounder
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Rohan J
batsman
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Rohit Ramalingam
bowler
Saravanan P
bowler
Selvaganapathi S
no information yet
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
SR Athish
no information yet
Surya Anand S
no information yet
V Yudheeshwaran
bowler
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
Vignesh P
all rounder
Match has not started yet