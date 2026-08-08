Squads Nellai Royal Kings vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 22.08.2026

T20

NEL
NEL
MAP
MAP

Playing

NEL
NEL
MAP
MAP
First TeamSecond Team
Bala Yoghi Arun

no information yet

Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

Easwaran Rithik

wicket keeper

Guruswamy Ajitesh

no information yet

D Deepesh

no information yet

Harish NS

bowler

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Karthik Arun

wicket keeper

Himalaya

no information yet

Karthikeyan Kiran

no information yet

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

Kumar Risheek

no information yet

Kumar R Ram

no information yet

Kumar Santhosh

no information yet

Mahadevan Siddharth

no information yet

Mukilesh U

batsman

Rocky B

all rounder

Rohan J

batsman

Rajalingam S

no information yet

Selvaganapathi S

no information yet

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

SR Athish

no information yet

Surya Anand S

no information yet

Yadav R Sonu

all rounder

Vignesh P

all rounder

Bench

NEL
NEL
MAP
MAP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet