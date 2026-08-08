Match details Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 14.08.2026

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Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Madurai Panthers Squad

PlayersAnirudh Balchander, Bhutra R Ravi, Chaturved NS, D Deepesh, Ganesh S Shankar, Himalaya, Karthikeyan Kiran, Khan Shoaib Md, Kumar R Ram, Mahadevan Siddharth, Meiyappan Karthik Palaniapan, Periyaswamy G, Ragavendra V Hari, Rajalingam S, Saravanan P, Singh Gurjapneet, Surya Anand S, Ur Rahman MA Atheeq, Vignesh P
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Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

PlayersAadithiya GG Harish, Ahmed Waseem, Arun B, Arvindh R Ram, Ashwin Murugan, G Rajalingam, Jagadeesan Narayan, K Singh Swapnil, K Aashiq, Krishna N Sunil, Kumar J Prem, Lokesh Raj TD, Mokit Hariharan RS, Prasath M. Mohana, Raj S Dinesh, Silambarasan M, Sujay S, Tanwar Abhishek, Valthapa Ashwanth, Vignesh M
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