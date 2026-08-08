Match details Nellai Royal Kings vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 22.08.2026

T20

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Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 22, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Nellai Royal Kings Squad

PlayersBala Yoghi Arun, Cherian B Emmanuel, Easwaran Rithik, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Harish NS, Karthik Arun, Khan Muhammed Adnan, Kumar M Uday, Kumar Risheek, Kumar Santhosh, Mukilesh U, Rathi Sachin, Rocky B, Rohan J, Rohit Ramalingam, Selvaganapathi S, SR Athish, V Yudheeshwaran, Yadav R Sonu
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Madurai Panthers Squad

PlayersAnirudh Balchander, Bhutra R Ravi, Chaturved NS, D Deepesh, Ganesh S Shankar, Himalaya, Karthikeyan Kiran, Khan Shoaib Md, Kumar R Ram, Mahadevan Siddharth, Meiyappan Karthik Palaniapan, Periyaswamy G, Ragavendra V Hari, Rajalingam S, Saravanan P, Singh Gurjapneet, Surya Anand S, Ur Rahman MA Atheeq, Vignesh P
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