Carl Junior Dala
bowler
|Full name:
|Carl Junior Dala
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|68
|85
|107
|Innings
|2
|10
|121
|83
|103
|Overs
|17.0
|32.0
|1422.2
|567.2
|322.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|217
|20
|2
|Runs
|121
|307
|5581
|3318
|2694
|Wickets
|1
|13
|170
|118
|114
|Avg
|121
|23.61
|32.82
|28.11
|23.63
|SR
|102
|14.76
|50.2
|28.84
|16.95
|Eco
|7.11
|9.59
|3.92
|5.84
|8.36
|BB
|1
|3
|9
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|6
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|68
|85
|107
|Innings
|2
|4
|79
|47
|26
|Not outs
|1
|3
|27
|15
|13
|Runs
|8
|19
|606
|420
|167
|Balls Faced
|6
|28
|1839
|572
|145
|Avg
|8
|19
|11.65
|13.12
|12.84
|SR
|133.33
|67.85
|32.95
|73.42
|115.17
|Fours
|1
|1
|78
|36
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|7
|4
|Highest
|5
|12
|79
|62
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0