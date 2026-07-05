Carl Junior Dala

Carl Junior Dala

bowler

Full name:Carl Junior Dala
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Durban Super Giants

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2106885107
Innings21012183103
Overs17.032.01422.2567.2322.1
Balls-----
Maidens01217202
Runs121307558133182694
Wickets113170118114
Avg12123.6132.8228.1123.63
SR10214.7650.228.8416.95
Eco7.119.593.925.848.36
BB13964
4w00621
5w00620
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2106885107
Innings24794726
Not outs13271513
Runs819606420167
Balls Faced6281839572145
Avg81911.6513.1212.84
SR133.3367.8532.9573.42115.17
Fours11783615
Fifties00210
Sixies00374
Highest512796227
Hundreds00000

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