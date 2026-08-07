Collins Omondi Obuya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Collins Omondi Obuya
|Nationality:
|Kenya
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|104
|59
|52
|200
|121
|Innings
|49
|25
|61
|101
|58
|Overs
|303.0
|65.2
|697.3
|602.5
|139.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|80
|22
|1
|Runs
|1637
|452
|2611
|3149
|1027
|Wickets
|35
|25
|68
|86
|49
|Avg
|46.77
|18.08
|38.39
|36.61
|20.95
|SR
|51.94
|15.68
|61.54
|42.05
|17.1
|Eco
|5.4
|6.91
|3.74
|5.22
|7.35
|BB
|5
|4
|7
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|104
|59
|52
|200
|121
|Innings
|89
|55
|87
|173
|112
|Not outs
|9
|11
|9
|20
|21
|Runs
|2044
|1395
|2378
|4032
|2636
|Balls Faced
|2981
|1196
|0
|0
|2241
|Avg
|25.55
|31.7
|30.48
|26.35
|28.96
|SR
|68.56
|116.63
|0
|0
|117.62
|Fours
|160
|103
|0
|0
|200
|Fifties
|11
|6
|14
|21
|12
|Sixies
|30
|59
|0
|0
|97
|Highest
|98
|96
|103
|106
|100
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
Collins Obuya NewsView all
Cricket player Collins Obuya is one of the top cricketers, below you can check out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.