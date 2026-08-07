Collins Omondi Obuya

Collins Omondi Obuya

all rounder

Full name:Collins Omondi Obuya
Nationality:Kenya

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1045952200121
Innings49256110158
Overs303.065.2697.3602.5139.4
Balls-----
Maidens8180221
Runs1637452261131491027
Wickets3525688649
Avg46.7718.0838.3936.6120.95
SR51.9415.6861.5442.0517.1
Eco5.46.913.745.227.35
BB54755
4w01211
5w10111
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1045952200121
Innings895587173112
Not outs91192021
Runs20441395237840322636
Balls Faced29811196002241
Avg25.5531.730.4826.3528.96
SR68.56116.6300117.62
Fours16010300200
Fifties116142112
Sixies30590097
Highest9896103106100
Hundreds00221

Collins Obuya News

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Cricket player Collins Obuya is one of the top cricketers, below you can check out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.

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