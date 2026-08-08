Vraj Patel

Vraj Patel

bowler

Full name:Vraj Patel
Nationality:Kenya

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches32932
Innings31931
Overs112.080.0112.0
Balls---
Maidens666
Runs528321528
Wickets521152
Avg10.1529.1810.15
SR12.9243.6312.92
Eco4.714.014.71
BB535
4w101
5w101
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches32932
Innings343
Not outs222
Runs3193
Balls Faced5375
Avg39.53
SR6051.3560
Fours020
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2112
Hundreds000

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