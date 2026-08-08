Vraj Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Vraj Patel
|Nationality:
|Kenya
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|9
|32
|Innings
|31
|9
|31
|Overs
|112.0
|80.0
|112.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|6
|6
|Runs
|528
|321
|528
|Wickets
|52
|11
|52
|Avg
|10.15
|29.18
|10.15
|SR
|12.92
|43.63
|12.92
|Eco
|4.71
|4.01
|4.71
|BB
|5
|3
|5
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|9
|32
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|3
|19
|3
|Balls Faced
|5
|37
|5
|Avg
|3
|9.5
|3
|SR
|60
|51.35
|60
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|11
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0