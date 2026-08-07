Pushkar Sharma

Pushkar Sharma

bowler

Full name:Pushkar Sharma
Nationality:Kenya

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs8080
Balls Faced6464
Avg4040
SR125125
Fours1111
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3333
Hundreds00

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