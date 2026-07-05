Dillon Alex Heyliger
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dillon Alex Heyliger
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|29
|28
|29
|Innings
|2
|29
|27
|29
|Overs
|13.0
|96.4
|162.5
|96.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Runs
|45
|680
|793
|680
|Wickets
|1
|35
|30
|35
|Avg
|45
|19.42
|26.43
|19.42
|SR
|78
|16.57
|32.56
|16.57
|Eco
|3.46
|7.03
|4.87
|7.03
|BB
|1
|5
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|29
|28
|29
|Innings
|2
|16
|20
|16
|Not outs
|0
|12
|5
|12
|Runs
|7
|210
|178
|210
|Balls Faced
|8
|128
|188
|128
|Avg
|3.5
|52.5
|11.86
|52.5
|SR
|87.5
|164.06
|94.68
|164.06
|Fours
|1
|15
|12
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|13
|9
|13
|Highest
|5
|28
|29
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0