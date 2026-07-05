Dillon Alex Heyliger

Dillon Alex Heyliger

all rounder

Full name:Dillon Alex Heyliger
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2292829
Innings2292729
Overs13.096.4162.596.4
Balls----
Maidens0070
Runs45680793680
Wickets1353035
Avg4519.4226.4319.42
SR7816.5732.5616.57
Eco3.467.034.877.03
BB1555
4w0212
5w0111
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2292829
Innings2162016
Not outs012512
Runs7210178210
Balls Faced8128188128
Avg3.552.511.8652.5
SR87.5164.0694.68164.06
Fours1151215
Fifties0000
Sixies013913
Highest5282928
Hundreds0000

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