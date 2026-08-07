Emmanuel Bundi Ringera

Emmanuel Bundi Ringera

bowler

Full name:Emmanuel Bundi Ringera
Nationality:Kenya
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1222231
Innings1192128
Overs10.058.5137.179.3
Balls----
Maidens4081
Runs28398695565
Wickets0222428
Avg018.0928.9520.17
SR016.0434.2917.03
Eco2.86.765.067.1
BB0465
4w0212
5w0011
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1222231
Innings081410
Not outs0132
Runs0188825
Balls Faced03418041
Avg02.5783.12
SR052.9448.8860.97
Fours00100
Fifties0000
Sixies0010
Highest05226
Hundreds0000

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