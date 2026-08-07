Emmanuel Bundi Ringera
bowler
|Full name:
|Emmanuel Bundi Ringera
|Nationality:
|Kenya
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|22
|22
|31
|Innings
|1
|19
|21
|28
|Overs
|10.0
|58.5
|137.1
|79.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|8
|1
|Runs
|28
|398
|695
|565
|Wickets
|0
|22
|24
|28
|Avg
|0
|18.09
|28.95
|20.17
|SR
|0
|16.04
|34.29
|17.03
|Eco
|2.8
|6.76
|5.06
|7.1
|BB
|0
|4
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|22
|22
|31
|Innings
|0
|8
|14
|10
|Not outs
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Runs
|0
|18
|88
|25
|Balls Faced
|0
|34
|180
|41
|Avg
|0
|2.57
|8
|3.12
|SR
|0
|52.94
|48.88
|60.97
|Fours
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|0
|5
|22
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0