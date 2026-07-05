Harsh Thaker
all rounder
|Full name:
|Harsh Thaker
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|20
|30
|20
|Innings
|5
|15
|19
|15
|Overs
|43.0
|47.1
|108.0
|47.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Runs
|144
|289
|419
|289
|Wickets
|6
|13
|17
|13
|Avg
|24
|22.23
|24.64
|22.23
|SR
|43
|21.76
|38.11
|21.76
|Eco
|3.34
|6.12
|3.87
|6.12
|BB
|2
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|20
|30
|20
|Innings
|5
|12
|29
|12
|Not outs
|0
|4
|5
|4
|Runs
|86
|206
|710
|206
|Balls Faced
|169
|146
|1063
|146
|Avg
|17.2
|25.75
|29.58
|25.75
|SR
|50.88
|141.09
|66.79
|141.09
|Fours
|3
|13
|46
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|3
|11
|12
|11
|Highest
|43
|47
|68
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0