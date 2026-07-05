Harsh Thaker

Harsh Thaker

all rounder

Full name:Harsh Thaker
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5203020
Innings5151915
Overs43.047.1108.047.1
Balls----
Maidens3262
Runs144289419289
Wickets6131713
Avg2422.2324.6422.23
SR4321.7638.1121.76
Eco3.346.123.876.12
BB2434
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches5203020
Innings5122912
Not outs0454
Runs86206710206
Balls Faced1691461063146
Avg17.225.7529.5825.75
SR50.88141.0966.79141.09
Fours3134613
Fifties0040
Sixies3111211
Highest43476847
Hundreds0000

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