Hem Bahadur Chetri

Hem Bahadur Chetri

batsman

Full name:Hem Bahadur Chetri
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

North East Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2109
Innings123
Overs5.07.26.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs304649
Wickets132
Avg3015.3324.5
SR3014.6618
Eco66.278.16
BB131
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2109
Innings475
Not outs021
Runs2317947
Balls Faced8523233
Avg5.7535.811.75
SR27.0577.15142.42
Fours2115
Fifties010
Sixies021
Highest128225
Hundreds000

Hem Bahadur Chetri Schedule & Results

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