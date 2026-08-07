Duleep Trophy
East Zone vs North East Zone
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR
batsman
|Full name:
|Hem Bahadur Chetri
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|9
|Innings
|1
|2
|3
|Overs
|5.0
|7.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|46
|49
|Wickets
|1
|3
|2
|Avg
|30
|15.33
|24.5
|SR
|30
|14.66
|18
|Eco
|6
|6.27
|8.16
|BB
|1
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|9
|Innings
|4
|7
|5
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|23
|179
|47
|Balls Faced
|85
|232
|33
|Avg
|5.75
|35.8
|11.75
|SR
|27.05
|77.15
|142.42
|Fours
|2
|11
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|Highest
|12
|82
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR