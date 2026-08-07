Isabella Charli Gaze News View all Go beyond the basics with Isabella Charli Gaze, the electric wicketkeeper-batter. We've gathered insights into her focus on match-winning finishing power and the core motivation to be the most dominant keeper of her generation.

International career

2022: Received her first senior national call-up on June 8 for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Made WT20I debut on July 30 against South Africa at Birmingham and helped New Zealand win bronze on August 7 against England. Made her WODI debut on September 19 against the West Indies in Antigua.

2023: Represented New Zealand U19 at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, scoring 47 runs in three innings. Returned to the senior side in December for the home ODI series against Pakistan.

2024: Played in the home and away T20I series against England and later joined the national squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. Featured in all six matches as New Zealand won the title, their first Women’s T20 World Cup. On October 20 in Dubai, she lifted the trophy after the team’s win over South Africa. Shortly after, took part in the ODI tour of India.

2025: Opened the year in ODI matches against Sri Lanka, scoring 24 runs in one innings. Joined New Zealand A for the England tour in June as part of her preparation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. In September, scored an unbeaten 101 in a warm-up match against India A in Bangalore. Played in the World Cup matches through October, recording 65 against India in Navi Mumbai.

Leagues Participation

Domestic career

Records and achievements

2022: Made her international debut at 18 years old for the White Ferns.

30 July 2022: WT20I debut against South Africa at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

19 September 2022: WODI debut against West Indies in Antigua.

2022: Won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games after New Zealand defeated England in the playoff match.

2022: Became one of the few New Zealand women to receive an ODI cap before completing a full domestic List-A season.

2019–2025: Served as the regular wicket-keeper for Auckland Hearts, competing in both the Women’s Super Smash and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

2024: Helped New Zealand win their first Women’s T20 World Cup title in Dubai, becoming a world champion at 20 years old.

2025: Scored an unbeaten 101 runs in a World Cup warm-up match against India A in Bangalore.

By 2025: Played 30 WODI and 32 WT20I matches, scoring 565 international runs combined with two half-centuries.

Recognized by New Zealand Cricket and local media as one of the leading young wicket-keepers, praised for quick hands and composure under pressure.

Personal life

Family

Finance

Scandals

Fans

Isabella Charli Gaze was born on May 8, 2004, in Haarlem, Netherlands. She grew up in Auckland and became part of the New Zealand setup at a young age. Her path to the national team began in 2022 and quickly turned into a regular role as the White Ferns’ wicket-keeper.By the end of 2025, Izzy Gaze had played 30 WODI and 32 WT20I matches for New Zealand. In ODIs, she scored 348 runs at an average of 18.32, with a top score of 65. In T20Is, she collected 217 runs at an average of 14.46, with a best of 51. She became the team’s main wicket-keeper, earning medals at both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2024 T20 World Cup, and was recognized as one of the youngest players to reach such achievements in New Zealand’s women’s cricket history.Izzy Gaze has not yet taken part in any domestic or international franchise leagues.Izzy Gaze was born on May 8, 2004, in Haarlem, Netherlands, and raised in Auckland, New Zealand. She came through the Auckland youth system and began playing club cricket for Takapuna District Cricket Club. There, she refined her skills as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batter. Her professional debut took place in the 2019/20 season when she appeared for Auckland Hearts in the Women’s Super Smash against Wellington Blaze at Eden Park Outer Oval on December 30, 2019. A fractured collarbone kept her out for much of the 2020/21 season, but she returned strong in 2021/22 and became a regular part of the Hearts lineup in both the Super Smash and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. She has continued to represent Auckland in every season since, holding her place as the team’s first-choice wicket-keeper and contributing valuable runs in the lower-middle order. By 2025, Gaze had played exclusively for Auckland Hearts, with Takapuna as her home club.Izzy Gaze has built an impressive record at a young age and reached international level early and collecting achievements in both domestic and global competitions.Izzy Gaze keeps her personal life private and rarely shares details outside cricket. Most information available through official channels relates to her professional background, training, and team activities.She was born in Haarlem, Netherlands, and spent part of her childhood in Hong Kong and Singapore before settling in Auckland, New Zealand.Izzy Gaze holds a central contract with New Zealand Cricket, which she first received for the 2022/23 season. She also earns match fees and a domestic retainer from the Auckland Hearts. Under New Zealand’s equal-pay structure introduced in 2022, a centrally contracted White Fern can earn up to around NZ $163,000 per year, including bonuses and match payments.No controversies, disciplinary actions, or off-field issues have been associated with Izzy Gaze.Her Instagram account @izzygaze has about 14,000 followers. She shares training photos, match highlights, and team content from White Ferns tours and Auckland Hearts fixtures.