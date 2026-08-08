Squads Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 13.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davidson V Athisayaraj
bowler
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Dhas Antony
all rounder
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Ganesh Moorthi M
bowler
Anovankar V
no information yet
Jamal Jafar
batsman
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
K Easwaran
bowler
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
Kousik J
all rounder
K Shantanu
no information yet
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Kishore Sai
bowler
Kumaran N Selva
bowler
M Bharath
no information yet
Rajkumar K
batsman
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Rajkumar R
bowler
M Vishal
no information yet
Ramesh Kalimuthu
all rounder
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Saran T
wicket keeper
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Shriraam G Sai
no information yet
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Sundar S Shyam
batsman
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Sundar Washington
all rounder
R Silambarasan
bowler
Suresh Kumar J
wicket keeper
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Suriya S Bhuvan
no information yet
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
Yadav Sanjay
batsman
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet