Squads Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 13.08.2026

T20

RTW
RTW
TIR
TIR

Playing

RTW
RTW
TIR
TIR
First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Dhas Antony

all rounder

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Anovankar V

no information yet

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

Kousik J

all rounder

K Shantanu

no information yet

M Bharath

no information yet

Rajkumar K

batsman

M Mathivannan

all rounder

M Vishal

no information yet

Ramesh Kalimuthu

all rounder

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Saran T

wicket keeper

Shriraam G Sai

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Suresh Kumar J

wicket keeper

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Suriya S Bhuvan

no information yet

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Bench

RTW
RTW
TIR
TIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet