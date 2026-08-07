Jasraj Singh Kundi

Jasraj Singh Kundi

all rounder

Full name:Jasraj Singh Kundi
Nationality:Kenya

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1515
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco7.57.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs99
Balls Faced2222
Avg2.252.25
SR40.940.9
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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