Jasraj Singh Kundi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jasraj Singh Kundi
|Nationality:
|Kenya
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|15
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|7.5
|7.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|9
|Balls Faced
|22
|22
|Avg
|2.25
|2.25
|SR
|40.9
|40.9
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0