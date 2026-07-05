Jehu Anderson

Jehu Anderson

wicket keeper

Full name:Jehu Anderson
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches63
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches63
Innings103
Not outs10
Runs16835
Balls Faced34479
Avg18.6611.66
SR48.8344.3
Fours284
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest10024
Hundreds10

Another Players

Jangra, Mohit

Jangra, Mohit

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Chopra, Agni

Chopra, Agni

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Lalhruai

Ralte, Lalhruai

Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Lalhruaizela

Lalhruaizela

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalthankhuma, Joseph

Lalthankhuma, Joseph