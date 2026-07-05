Jehu Anderson
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jehu Anderson
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|3
|Innings
|10
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|168
|35
|Balls Faced
|344
|79
|Avg
|18.66
|11.66
|SR
|48.83
|44.3
|Fours
|28
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|100
|24
|Hundreds
|1
|0