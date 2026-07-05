Kumarage Don Asanka Manoj
bowler
|Full name:
|Kumarage Don Asanka Manoj
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|13
|3
|Innings
|27
|13
|3
|Overs
|308.0
|89.3
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|38
|5
|0
|Runs
|1113
|419
|45
|Wickets
|33
|30
|0
|Avg
|33.72
|13.96
|0
|SR
|56
|17.9
|0
|Eco
|3.61
|4.68
|7.5
|BB
|5
|4
|0
|4w
|2
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|13
|3
|Innings
|15
|7
|2
|Not outs
|3
|4
|1
|Runs
|53
|16
|10
|Balls Faced
|286
|39
|14
|Avg
|4.41
|5.33
|10
|SR
|18.53
|41.02
|71.42
|Fours
|5
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0