Kumarage Don Asanka Manoj

Kumarage Don Asanka Manoj

bowler

Full name:Kumarage Don Asanka Manoj
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Nsl

Jaffna Kings

Sri Lanka Army

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches19133
Innings27133
Overs308.089.36.0
Balls---
Maidens3850
Runs111341945
Wickets33300
Avg33.7213.960
SR5617.90
Eco3.614.687.5
BB540
4w230
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches19133
Innings1572
Not outs341
Runs531610
Balls Faced2863914
Avg4.415.3310
SR18.5341.0271.42
Fours510
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1888
Hundreds000

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