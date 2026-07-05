Liam Connor Norwell

Liam Connor Norwell

bowler

Full name:Liam Connor Norwell
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Warwickshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches912626
Innings1522624
Overs2655.3215.176.3
Balls---
Maidens560110
Runs85601176737
Wickets3473313
Avg24.6635.6356.69
SR45.9139.1235.3
Eco3.225.469.63
BB1363
4w1900
5w1620
10w400

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches912626
Innings119146
Not outs4445
Runs1058635
Balls Faced2274918
Avg14.16.35
SR46.5269.2362.5
Fours13860
Fifties200
Sixies1710
Highest102162
Hundreds100

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Hannon-Dalby, Oliver

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