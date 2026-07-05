Liam Connor Norwell
bowler
|Full name:
|Liam Connor Norwell
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|91
|26
|26
|Innings
|152
|26
|24
|Overs
|2655.3
|215.1
|76.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|560
|11
|0
|Runs
|8560
|1176
|737
|Wickets
|347
|33
|13
|Avg
|24.66
|35.63
|56.69
|SR
|45.91
|39.12
|35.3
|Eco
|3.22
|5.46
|9.63
|BB
|13
|6
|3
|4w
|19
|0
|0
|5w
|16
|2
|0
|10w
|4
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|91
|26
|26
|Innings
|119
|14
|6
|Not outs
|44
|4
|5
|Runs
|1058
|63
|5
|Balls Faced
|2274
|91
|8
|Avg
|14.1
|6.3
|5
|SR
|46.52
|69.23
|62.5
|Fours
|138
|6
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|17
|1
|0
|Highest
|102
|16
|2
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0