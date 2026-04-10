Oliver James Hannon-Dalby

Oliver James Hannon-Dalby

bowler

Full name:Oliver James Hannon-Dalby
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Warwickshire

Worcestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1106063
Innings1905962
Overs3047.3477.4217.3
Balls---
Maidens717241
Runs909128361919
Wickets33110575
Avg27.462725.58
SR55.2427.2917.4
Eco2.985.938.82
BB1254
4w1842
5w1320
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1106063
Innings1312013
Not outs51117
Runs63812055
Balls Faced239913662
Avg7.9713.339.16
SR26.5988.2388.7
Fours95113
Fifties000
Sixies432
Highest402114
Hundreds000

Oliver James Hannon-Dalby Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultGloucestershire vs Warwickshire

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

WAR

WAR

74

ResultWarwickshire vs Somerset

Warwickshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

189

SOM

SOM

193

ResultWorcestershire vs Warwickshire

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

WAR

WAR

141

ResultWarwickshire vs Northamptonshire

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

208

NOR

NOR

209

ResultNottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

143

WAR

WAR

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

215

WAR

WAR

216

ResultWarwickshire vs Worcestershire

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

224

WOR

WOR

165

ResultWarwickshire vs Sussex

Warwickshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

WAR

WAR

198

SUS

SUS

122

ResultGlamorgan vs Warwickshire

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

187

WAR

WAR

184

LiveWarwickshire vs Gloucestershire

Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

203

GLO

GLO

(6 ov.) 56/0

One-Day Cup

Another Players

D Oliveira, Brett

D Oliveira, Brett

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Woakes, Chris

Woakes, Chris

Jones, Cameron William

Jones, Cameron William

Gibbon, Ben

Gibbon, Ben

Lintott, Jacob

Lintott, Jacob

Waite, Matthew

Waite, Matthew

Burgess, Michael

Burgess, Michael

Cox, Oliver Hugo

Cox, Oliver Hugo

Cornall, Taylor Ryan

Cornall, Taylor Ryan