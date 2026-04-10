Oliver James Hannon-Dalby

County Championship
Sussex vs Warwickshire
County Championship
SUS
(4 ov.) 17/0
WAR
267
Middlesex vs Worcestershire
County Championship
MID
(33 ov.) 91/6
WOR
191
Warwickshire vs Essex
County Championship
WAR
(35 ov.) 113/7
ESS
Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire
County Championship
NOT
WAR
(96 ov.) 375/8
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
NOR
(0 ov.) 40/0
WOR
306
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
Worcestershire vs Durham
County Championship
WOR
(66 ov.) 209/7
DUR
Warwickshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
Lancashire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
LAN
(11 ov.) 28/0
WOR
270
Yorkshire vs Warwickshire
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
Worcestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
WOR
MID
(96 ov.) 291/8
Somerset vs Warwickshire
County Championship
SOM
208
WAR
(31 ov.) 92/2
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
WOR
GLO
(96 ov.) 258/7
Warwickshire vs Sussex
County Championship
WAR
SUS
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
GLO
WOR
Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
WAR
NOT
Worcestershire vs Lancashire
County Championship
WOR
LAN
Hampshire vs Warwickshire
County Championship
HAM
WAR
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Glamorgan vs Warwickshire
County Championship
GLA
WAR
Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
WOR
NOR
Essex vs Warwickshire
County Championship
ESS
WAR
Durham vs Worcestershire
County Championship
DUR
WOR
Warwickshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
WAR
LEI
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire
County Championship
WOR
DER