Match details Romania vs Gibraltar T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 10.07.2026

T20i

ROM
ROM

125

GIB
GIB

124

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Toss:Romania won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Romania Squad

PlayersSingh Taranjeet, Lascu Adrian, Ringku Irfan, Saini Vasu, Iroshan Avishka, Ariyan MD, Fernando Janitha, Sandaruwan Tharindu, Khan Rameez, Koli Manmeet, Khadka Josak
BenchKumar Rohit, Mohammed Aryan, Petre Luca, Satheesan Ramesh

Gibraltar Squad

PlayersPai Balaji Avinash, Bruce Louis Michael, Stagno Kayron, Ferrary Kieron, Hillman Anthony, Latin Iain Douglas Michael, Pyle Chris, Fitzgerald James Andrew, Mirpuri Kabir, Horrocks Jack, Walker Matt
BenchBodha Samarth, Hillman Alexander, Roshan Mohamed

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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