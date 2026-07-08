Match details Romania vs Serbia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 08.07.2026

T20i

ROM
ROM

140

SER
SER

136

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Toss:Romania won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Romania Squad

PlayersSingh Taranjeet, Lascu Adrian, Ringku Irfan, Iroshan Avishka, Fernando Janitha, Khadka Josak, Koli Manmeet, Khan Rameez, Sandaruwan Tharindu, Saini Vasu, Mohammed Aryan
BenchKumar Rohit, Petre Luca, Satheesan Ramesh

Serbia Squad

PlayersWoods Luka, Pecic Braithyn, Dizija Alexander, Dunbar Leslie Adrian, Kostic Matthew, Zimonjic Vukasin, Pavlovic Mark, Janicijevic Milan, Nedeljkovic Peter Giles, Tosic Slobodan, Burton Wintley
BenchDugic Bogdan, Lazic Aleksa, Shinde Sachin Ganpat, Zimonjic Nemanja

Venue Guide

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