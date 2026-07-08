Match details Romania vs Serbia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|Toss:
|Romania won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Romania Squad
|Players
|Singh Taranjeet, Lascu Adrian, Ringku Irfan, Iroshan Avishka, Fernando Janitha, Khadka Josak, Koli Manmeet, Khan Rameez, Sandaruwan Tharindu, Saini Vasu, Mohammed Aryan
|Bench
|Kumar Rohit, Petre Luca, Satheesan Ramesh
Serbia Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet