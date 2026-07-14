Match details Romania vs Denmark T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 14.07.2026

T20i

ROM
ROM

156

DEN
DEN

162

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Toss:Romania won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, July 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Romania Squad

PlayersLascu Adrian, Singh Taranjeet, Ringku Irfan, Saini Vasu, Iroshan Avishka, Ariyan MD, Khan Rameez, Fernando Janitha, Sandaruwan Tharindu, Khadka Josak, Koli Manmeet, Petre Luca
BenchKumar Rohit, Mohammed Aryan, Satheesan Ramesh

Denmark Squad

PlayersShaheen Musa, Shah Hamid, Heath Sebastian, Ahmad Saif, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Bharaj Taranjit, Anand Surya, Munir Saud, Ali Malik Lucky, Sonne-Rudd Nicholas, Mahmood Abdullah
BenchAslam Mustakim, Karimi Eshan, Sorensen Simon

Venue Guide

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