Match details Romania vs Denmark T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 14.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|Toss:
|Romania won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, July 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Romania Squad
|Players
|Lascu Adrian, Singh Taranjeet, Ringku Irfan, Saini Vasu, Iroshan Avishka, Ariyan MD, Khan Rameez, Fernando Janitha, Sandaruwan Tharindu, Khadka Josak, Koli Manmeet, Petre Luca
|Bench
|Kumar Rohit, Mohammed Aryan, Satheesan Ramesh
Denmark Squad
|Players
|Shaheen Musa, Shah Hamid, Heath Sebastian, Ahmad Saif, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Bharaj Taranjit, Anand Surya, Munir Saud, Ali Malik Lucky, Sonne-Rudd Nicholas, Mahmood Abdullah
|Bench
|Aslam Mustakim, Karimi Eshan, Sorensen Simon
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet