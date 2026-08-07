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International career
Jos Buttler is one of England’s best cricketers, known for his powerful and aggressive batting. He has been a key part of England’s success in international cricket, including their victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.
Here’s a look at his career year by year:
- 2011: Buttler played his first T20I match for England against India.
- 2012: He made his ODI debut against Pakistan.
- 2013: Buttler played his first Test match for England against India.
- 2014: His performances began to stand out, especially in limited-overs cricket.
- 2015: Buttler set a world record with Adil Rashid for the highest seventh-wicket stand in ODIs (177 runs against New Zealand).
- 2016: He broke the record for most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper in limited-overs cricket.
- 2017-2018: Buttler continued to play a major role in ODIs and T20Is, impressing with his batting.
- 2019: He helped England win the ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming a key figure in the team.
- 2021: Buttler was made captain of England’s white-ball teams after Eoin Morgan stepped down from T20I captaincy.
- 2022: Under his captaincy, England won the ICC T20 World Cup, strengthening his leadership role.
- 2023: Buttler reached more than 10,000 runs in international cricket, including 14 centuries.
Buttler’s journey in international cricket has been marked by his aggressive style and leadership, making him one of the most successful and respected players in the world.
Indian Premier League
Jos Buttler has become a prominent figure in the IPL thanks to his powerful batting and aggressive style. His journey in the league started in 2016, and over the years, he has played for multiple teams, showing his ability to adapt and perform at the highest level.
Here’s a look at Jos Buttler’s IPL career year by year:
Year
Team
Price (INR)
Position
Key Moments
2016
Mumbai Indians
₹3.8 Crores
Middle-order
Buttler joined Mumbai Indians but had a limited role during the season.
2018
Rajasthan Royals
₹4.4 Crores
Opener
Buttler moved to Rajasthan Royals. He was promoted to open the batting, which helped him perform better, including multiple half-centuries.
2019
Rajasthan Royals
Retained
Opener
Buttler had a solid season, including a controversial "Mankading" dismissal. He bounced back with important performances later in the season.
2020
Rajasthan Royals
Retained
Middle-order/Opener
Buttler started as a middle-order batsman but was promoted to the opening spot, where he played a vital role in the team’s success.
2021
Rajasthan Royals
Retained
Opener
Buttler scored his first IPL century (124 runs) and was key in helping his team win several matches.
2022
Rajasthan Royals
₹10 Crores
Opener
Buttler scored four centuries, winning the Orange Cap with 863 runs. He also won several awards, including the Most Valuable Player of the Season.
2024
Rajasthan Royals
Retained
Opener
Buttler hit an unbeaten century in his 100th IPL match and helped lead his team to a big win with another match-winning performance.
2025
Gujarat Titans
₹15.75 Crores
Opener
Buttler was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 Crores at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He will open the batting and bring his experience to strengthen the team’s lineup.
Domestic career
Jos Buttler began his domestic career in 2009 with Lancashire. He played in the Friends Life T20 (now known as Vitality Blast), where he quickly became known for his ability to finish matches strongly. In 2010, he made his debut in the County Championship, playing as both a batsman and a wicketkeeper, which proved his versatility.
In 2012, Buttler became a key player for Lancashire in the T20 Blast. His aggressive batting style made him stand out. He continued to perform strongly in limited-overs cricket, particularly in the Royal London One-Day Cup, where he proved himself as one of England's top players in this format.
In 2016, Buttler took on a leadership role with Lancashire and kept performing well in the Vitality Blast. Despite his international duties, he remained an important player for his domestic team. Buttler also played in the 2018 Vitality Blast, balancing his international career with domestic commitments.
After participating in several international tournaments, Buttler returned to Lancashire in 2020. He continued to perform well in T20 and one-day matches. In 2022, he remained one of the top players in limited-overs formats, and his efforts continued to contribute to his team’s success.
Records and achievements
Jos Buttler has enjoyed a successful cricket career, with many records and awards to his name. His contributions to England's cricket team and domestic tournaments have set new standards in the sport.
Awards:
- 2020: Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his cricket achievements.
- 2021: Nominated as ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.
- 2021: Named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year.
- Somerset County Council: Chairman's Award.
- 2015: T20 Blast Champion.
- 2017: Indian Premier League Champion.
- 2019: ICC Cricket World Cup Champion.
- 2022: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Champion.
Records:
- 439 dismissals: The most by an English wicketkeeper across all formats. Alec Stewart has 404 dismissals.
- 4647 runs: The most runs by an English wicketkeeper in ODIs.
- 2658 runs: The most runs by a wicketkeeper in T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan follows with 2656 runs.
- 8963 runs: The most runs as a wicketkeeper for England across all formats.
- 2nd England Captain: To win the T20 World Cup, following Paul Collingwood.
- 4 centuries: The most centuries by any batter in a single IPL season (2022), shared with Virat Kohli.
- 21 fifty-plus scores: The second-most fifty-plus scores by a wicketkeeper in T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan leads with 25.
- 2 centuries in all formats: Buttler and Dawid Malan are the only two England players to score centuries in all formats.
- 2nd England player to score a century in the T20 World Cup: After Alex Hales.
- 759 runs in T20 World Cups: The most runs by a wicketkeeper in T20 World Cups. Kumar Sangakkara has 661 runs.
- 269 runs in 2021 T20 World Cup: The second-most runs by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup edition, after Mohammad Rizwan’s 281 runs.
- 2nd wicketkeeper after Brendon McCullum: To score a century in both T20 and ODI World Cups.
- 13 sixes in 2021 T20 World Cup: The most sixes by a wicketkeeper batter in a World Cup season.
- 308 sixes: The second-most sixes by an England batter across formats. Eoin Morgan holds the record with 328 sixes.
- 8 ODI centuries batting at 5 or below: The most centuries by a batter in this position. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are next with 7 centuries each.
Personal life
Jos Buttler's personal life is filled with family, achievements, and a strong connection with his fans. While he is known for his cricket career, he values his family support and engagement with his audience.
Family
Jos Buttler is married to Louise, and they have a daughter, Georgia Rose. His family's encouragement has been important in his cricket career.
Finance
As of 2024, Jos Buttler’s net worth is estimated at around USD 16 million. He earns mainly from playing for England and participating in T20 leagues. Brand endorsements also contribute to his wealth.
House and Cars
Jos Buttler owns a luxury home in Taunton, Somerset, England. He also has multiple real estate properties in different countries. Buttler’s car collection is small but includes some of the best luxury cars, such as a Mercedes SUV.
Scandals
In 2021, the Cricket Board began investigating Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan after racist tweets mocking Indians were found online. The board said it would handle each case carefully.
After England lost to India in the T20 World Cup semifinal in June 2024, Buttler said he wanted a break to spend time with his family. He admitted that the team had not used Moeen Ali well in that match.
Fans
Jos Buttler has a large fan following. On January 22, 2025, in Kolkata, he met a fan named Dharamvir Pal, who was in a wheelchair. Buttler signed his bat and took it to his teammates to get more signatures.
That same day, Buttler spoke out against the idea of boycotting a match between England and Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy due to the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s rights. He stated that politics should not affect sports.
Buttler is active on social media, with 3.2 million followers on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.