Mohit Sharma News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Mohit Sharma, you can find out all the latest news about him: how his past cricket matches ended, what's in store for him in the future and what tournaments he plans to participate in. CSK vs GT | Twitter reacts to Gill-Sudharsan tons pepper Super Kings to keep playoff hopes alive Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The home team showed some great batting with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scoring splendid centuries as Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell’s well-set innings went in vain with CSK losing the game. Mohit Sharma DC vs GT | Twitter explodes as Rishabh Pant smashes audacious six off Mohit Sharma's deceptive slower ball Mohit Sharma IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Saha’s presence of mind outsmarting dubious Harpreet’s decision-making Mohit Sharma IPL 2024 | Twitter trolls as GT turns IPL to Street Premier league post absurd overthrow Mohit Sharma IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to skillful Mohit Sharma setting up Titans’ home triumph against Orange Army

International career Jos Buttler is one of England’s best cricketers, known for his powerful and aggressive batting. He has been a key part of England’s success in international cricket, including their victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Here’s a look at his career year by year: 2011: Buttler played his first T20I match for England against India.

2012: He made his ODI debut against Pakistan.

2013: Buttler played his first Test match for England against India.

2014: His performances began to stand out, especially in limited-overs cricket.

2015: Buttler set a world record with Adil Rashid for the highest seventh-wicket stand in ODIs (177 runs against New Zealand).

2016: He broke the record for most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper in limited-overs cricket.

2017-2018: Buttler continued to play a major role in ODIs and T20Is, impressing with his batting.

2019: He helped England win the ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming a key figure in the team.

2021: Buttler was made captain of England’s white-ball teams after Eoin Morgan stepped down from T20I captaincy.

2022: Under his captaincy, England won the ICC T20 World Cup, strengthening his leadership role.

2023: Buttler reached more than 10,000 runs in international cricket, including 14 centuries. Buttler’s journey in international cricket has been marked by his aggressive style and leadership, making him one of the most successful and respected players in the world.

Indian Premier League Jos Buttler has become a prominent figure in the IPL thanks to his powerful batting and aggressive style. His journey in the league started in 2016, and over the years, he has played for multiple teams, showing his ability to adapt and perform at the highest level. Here’s a look at Jos Buttler’s IPL career year by year: Year Team Price (INR) Position Key Moments 2016 Mumbai Indians ₹3.8 Crores Middle-order Buttler joined Mumbai Indians but had a limited role during the season. 2018 Rajasthan Royals ₹4.4 Crores Opener Buttler moved to Rajasthan Royals. He was promoted to open the batting, which helped him perform better, including multiple half-centuries. 2019 Rajasthan Royals Retained Opener Buttler had a solid season, including a controversial "Mankading" dismissal. He bounced back with important performances later in the season. 2020 Rajasthan Royals Retained Middle-order/Opener Buttler started as a middle-order batsman but was promoted to the opening spot, where he played a vital role in the team’s success. 2021 Rajasthan Royals Retained Opener Buttler scored his first IPL century (124 runs) and was key in helping his team win several matches. 2022 Rajasthan Royals ₹10 Crores Opener Buttler scored four centuries, winning the Orange Cap with 863 runs. He also won several awards, including the Most Valuable Player of the Season. 2024 Rajasthan Royals Retained Opener Buttler hit an unbeaten century in his 100th IPL match and helped lead his team to a big win with another match-winning performance. 2025 Gujarat Titans ₹15.75 Crores Opener Buttler was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 Crores at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He will open the batting and bring his experience to strengthen the team’s lineup.

Domestic career Jos Buttler began his domestic career in 2009 with Lancashire. He played in the Friends Life T20 (now known as Vitality Blast), where he quickly became known for his ability to finish matches strongly. In 2010, he made his debut in the County Championship, playing as both a batsman and a wicketkeeper, which proved his versatility. In 2012, Buttler became a key player for Lancashire in the T20 Blast. His aggressive batting style made him stand out. He continued to perform strongly in limited-overs cricket, particularly in the Royal London One-Day Cup, where he proved himself as one of England's top players in this format. In 2016, Buttler took on a leadership role with Lancashire and kept performing well in the Vitality Blast. Despite his international duties, he remained an important player for his domestic team. Buttler also played in the 2018 Vitality Blast, balancing his international career with domestic commitments. After participating in several international tournaments, Buttler returned to Lancashire in 2020. He continued to perform well in T20 and one-day matches. In 2022, he remained one of the top players in limited-overs formats, and his efforts continued to contribute to his team’s success.