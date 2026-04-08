Ishant Sharma News View all All the news and interesting facts about cricket player Ishant Sharma are collected right here, from his training plan to what tournaments he plans to participate in soon. Could Ishant Sharma Be Right Calling Kohli a Cricket Gangster? Ishant Sharma, one of the best Indian bowlers in the Test format, recently claimed Virat Kohli as a gangster on the field. While fans have argued about his aggressive behaviour against the opponents, Ishant Sharma’s words add more to the same, as he hailed the King as a Gangster. Ishant Sharma GT vs DC | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma battles Ahmedabad heat while Titans camp turns into a towel fan club Ishant Sharma GT vs DC | Twitter cracks up as Ishant Sharma hilariously accuses Ashutosh of lying after shoulder nick drama Ishant Sharma ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ishant’s three-fer wrecking LSG to keep DC mathematically alive Ishant Sharma RCB vs DC | Twitter in splits as Ishant Sharma has the last laugh scalping Kohli post banter-filled fourth over

International career

Ishant Sharma, a tall fast bowler from India, started his cricket career at a young age. Over time, he became a key player in India’s team. His journey has seen both challenges and moments of brilliance.

2007

ODI Debut: Ishant played his first ODI against South Africa on 29th June 2007.

Test Debut: He made his Test debut during the Bangladesh tour in May 2007.

Breakout Performance: In the 2007 Test series against Australia, Ishant stood out with his aggressive bowling, particularly against Ricky Ponting.

2008

Ishant had a strong year, taking 38 wickets in 13 Test matches.

He became a key bowler for India, impressing with his speed and accuracy.

2009-2010

During these years, Ishant’s performance became inconsistent. He took 43 wickets in 15 Tests.

While he showed flashes of brilliance, he struggled to maintain form.

2011

Ishant made a comeback, especially in the West Indies, taking 43 wickets in 12 Tests.

He also took two five-wicket hauls in that series.

A few injuries slowed his progress, but he remained a regular in India’s bowling attack.

2013

Ishant was part of the Indian squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy.

His ODI career faced challenges, as he had some poor performances, such as conceding 30 runs in an over against Australia.

2015-2017

Ishant’s bowling improved during these years. He became more consistent and started taking wickets at a faster rate.

He remained a reliable bowler for India in Tests.

2018-Present

Since 2018, Ishant has improved his performance, taking wickets more often than before.

In 2021, he reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets during a series against England.

Ishant played his 100th Test match in 2021, becoming the fourth Indian fast bowler to do so.

2021

Ishant celebrated his 100th Test match in February 2021 during the England series.

He also reached 300 Test wickets in the same series, cementing his place as one of India’s best fast bowlers.

T20I Career

Ishant made his T20I debut in 2007.

Despite his potential, he played only 14 T20Is, taking 8 wickets at an average of 50.

Under-19 Career

Ishant played for India in three youth Tests and six youth One-Day Internationals.

He made his first-class debut for Delhi in 2006, impressing with his early performances.

Leagues Participation

Ishant Sharma, a well-known fast bowler, has played in several franchise leagues, with the IPL being the most prominent. His journey through these leagues has seen some ups and downs.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Ishant Sharma played his first IPL match in 2008 with Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he joined several teams and had different levels of success. Here is a year-by-year look at his career in the IPL.

Year Team Matches Played Wickets Taken Auction Price Remarks 2008 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 8 ₹3.80 Crore Debut season; didn’t perform well with the ball. 2009 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 Retained Showed improvement with both wickets and economy rate. 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 7 Retained Struggled in this season with a higher economy rate. 2011 Deccan Chargers 12 11 ₹2.07 Crore Had a good season, including a 5-wicket haul. 2012 Deccan Chargers 0 0 N/A Missed the season due to ankle surgery. 2013 Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 15 ₹2.60 Crore Came back strong with great performances. 2014 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 Retained Didn’t perform well, struggled to maintain form. 2015 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 Retained Continued poor form; released by the team. 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants 4 3 ₹3.80 Crore Short stint with little success. 2017 Kings XI Punjab 6 0 ₹2.00 Crore Poor performance with no wickets. 2018 Unsold 0 0 N/A Went unsold in the auction due to recent poor form. 2019 Delhi Capitals 13 13 ₹1.10 Crore Made a strong comeback and played well. 2020 Delhi Capitals 16 13 Retained Consistent performances throughout the season. 2021 Delhi Capitals 1 1 Retained Played only one match due to injury. 2022 Unsold 0 0 N/A Didn’t get picked in the 2022 auction. 2023 Delhi Capitals 13 10 ₹50 Lakhs Came back into form and performed well. 2024 Delhi Capitals 9 10 Retained Injured early in the season. 2025 Gujarat Titans 7 4 ₹75 Lakhs Bought in the mega auction. 2026 Gujarat Titans - - Retained Enters the season after a strong 2025-26 domestic run.

In IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans bought Ishant Sharma for ₹75 Lakhs. As a senior pacer, he is expected to play an important role and help strengthen the team’s bowling attack. The Titans decided to retain Ishant for the 2026 season. He is approaching the tournament in excellent form.

Throughout his IPL career, Ishant has had both good and bad seasons, but his skill and experience continue to make him a valuable player for the teams that select him.

Domestic career

Ishant Sharma plays for Delhi in domestic cricket, where he has taken 68 wickets in 14 first-class matches. He also achieved a five-wicket haul against Baroda. Ishant toured England and Pakistan with the India Under-19 team in 2006 and 2006–07, playing three youth tests and six youth One Day Internationals. After strong performances in Australia in 2008, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for $950,000 in the IPL auction, the highest bid for any bowler. In 2018, he joined Sussex CCC for the first two months of the county season, becoming the 9th Indian to play for the club.

Records and achievements

Ishant Sharma has earned many awards and set several records throughout his cricket career.

Awards:

Won the Arjuna Award in 2020

Records:

Fifth fastest to reach 100 Test wickets

Second slowest to reach 250 Test wickets

Tied with Kapil Dev for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in England, crossing 250 wickets

Became the 4th Indian bowler to play 100 Test matches, joining Kapil Dev as the only other pacer in this group

Ranked 5th for the most ducks in a Test career

Personal life

Ishant Sharma is known for his performance on the field, but his personal life also draws interest. From his family life to his finances and controversies, here’s a look at different aspects of Ishant’s life off the field.

Finance

Ishant Sharma’s net worth is estimated at INR 110 crore. His wealth comes from his cricket career, IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and business investments.

Family

Ishant was born on 2 September 1988 in Delhi to Vijay and Grisha Sharma. He is married to Pratima Singh, a former Indian women’s basketball player. In 2020, Ishant was honored with the Arjuna Award for his contributions to cricket.

Cars and House

Ishant drives an Audi RS5 and Audi S5, along with a Volkswagen Polo. He lives in a luxury apartment in New Delhi with his family and owns properties across India.

Scandals

In 2015, Ishant Sharma and three Sri Lankan players faced accusations of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during a Test match in Colombo. Ishant had an altercation with Dhammika Prasad, resulting in a fine of 65% of his match fee.

In 2018, Ishant admitted to violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against England. He had made provocative gestures after a batsman’s dismissal and was fined 15% of his match fee and given one demerit point.

Fans

Ishant has a large following, including fans from the South African national cricket team. He is active on social media with 4.4 million followers on Facebook and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.