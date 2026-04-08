Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

bowler

Full name:Ishant Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):September 2, 1988 (37)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:193 cm
Hometown:Delhi, India
Jersey Number:15
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

Gujarat Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1058014152126153
Innings1887814269123153
Overs3193.2622.146.24511.0997.4544.2
Balls------
Maidens640290966649
Runs1007835634001378852494243
Wickets3111158483183127
Avg32.430.985028.5428.6833.4
SR61.632.4634.7556.0332.7125.71
Eco3.155.728.633.055.267.79
BB10421155
4w106021101
5w11001611
10w100200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1058014152126153
Innings1422831934634
Not outs47132672026
Runs785728109017666
Balls Faced25682039341537479
Avg8.264.888.656.768.25
SR30.5635.4688.8831.9147.0583.54
Fours8861121125
Fifties100200
Sixies100512
Highest57135663110
Hundreds000000

Ishant Sharma Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

Ishant Sharma News

View all

All the news and interesting facts about cricket player Ishant Sharma are collected right here, from his training plan to what tournaments he plans to participate in soon.

Could Ishant Sharma Be Right Calling Kohli a Cricket Gangster?

Could Ishant Sharma Be Right Calling Kohli a Cricket Gangster?

Ishant Sharma, one of the best Indian bowlers in the Test format, recently claimed Virat Kohli as a gangster on the field. While fans have argued about his aggressive behaviour against the opponents, Ishant Sharma’s words add more to the same, as he hailed the King as a Gangster.

Ishant Sharma06:50 PM, 19 April, 2025

GT vs DC | Twitter reacts as Ishant Sharma battles Ahmedabad heat while Titans camp turns into a towel fan club

Ishant Sharma06:28 PM, 19 April, 2025

GT vs DC | Twitter cracks up as Ishant Sharma hilariously accuses Ashutosh of lying after shoulder nick drama

Ishant Sharma11:57 PM, 14 May, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ishant’s three-fer wrecking LSG to keep DC mathematically alive

Ishant Sharma08:17 PM, 12 May, 2024

RCB vs DC | Twitter in splits as Ishant Sharma has the last laugh scalping Kohli post banter-filled fourth over

International career

Ishant Sharma, a tall fast bowler from India, started his cricket career at a young age. Over time, he became a key player in India’s team. His journey has seen both challenges and moments of brilliance.

2007

  • ODI Debut: Ishant played his first ODI against South Africa on 29th June 2007.
  • Test Debut: He made his Test debut during the Bangladesh tour in May 2007.
  • Breakout Performance: In the 2007 Test series against Australia, Ishant stood out with his aggressive bowling, particularly against Ricky Ponting.

2008

  • Ishant had a strong year, taking 38 wickets in 13 Test matches.
  • He became a key bowler for India, impressing with his speed and accuracy.

2009-2010

  • During these years, Ishant’s performance became inconsistent. He took 43 wickets in 15 Tests.
  • While he showed flashes of brilliance, he struggled to maintain form.

2011

  • Ishant made a comeback, especially in the West Indies, taking 43 wickets in 12 Tests.
  • He also took two five-wicket hauls in that series.
  • A few injuries slowed his progress, but he remained a regular in India’s bowling attack.

2013

  • Ishant was part of the Indian squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy.
  • His ODI career faced challenges, as he had some poor performances, such as conceding 30 runs in an over against Australia.

2015-2017

  • Ishant’s bowling improved during these years. He became more consistent and started taking wickets at a faster rate.
  • He remained a reliable bowler for India in Tests.

2018-Present

  • Since 2018, Ishant has improved his performance, taking wickets more often than before.
  • In 2021, he reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets during a series against England.
  • Ishant played his 100th Test match in 2021, becoming the fourth Indian fast bowler to do so.

2021

  • Ishant celebrated his 100th Test match in February 2021 during the England series.
  • He also reached 300 Test wickets in the same series, cementing his place as one of India’s best fast bowlers.

T20I Career

  • Ishant made his T20I debut in 2007.
  • Despite his potential, he played only 14 T20Is, taking 8 wickets at an average of 50.

Under-19 Career

  • Ishant played for India in three youth Tests and six youth One-Day Internationals.
  • He made his first-class debut for Delhi in 2006, impressing with his early performances.

Leagues Participation

Ishant Sharma, a well-known fast bowler, has played in several franchise leagues, with the IPL being the most prominent. His journey through these leagues has seen some ups and downs.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Ishant Sharma played his first IPL match in 2008 with Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he joined several teams and had different levels of success. Here is a year-by-year look at his career in the IPL.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Wickets Taken

Auction Price

Remarks

2008

Kolkata Knight Riders

13

8

₹3.80 Crore

Debut season; didn’t perform well with the ball.

2009

Kolkata Knight Riders

11

11

Retained

Showed improvement with both wickets and economy rate.

2010

Kolkata Knight Riders

7

7

Retained

Struggled in this season with a higher economy rate.

2011

Deccan Chargers

12

11

₹2.07 Crore

Had a good season, including a 5-wicket haul.

2012

Deccan Chargers

0

0

N/A

Missed the season due to ankle surgery.

2013

Sunrisers Hyderabad

16

15

₹2.60 Crore

Came back strong with great performances.

2014

Sunrisers Hyderabad

8

5

Retained

Didn’t perform well, struggled to maintain form.

2015

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

2

Retained

Continued poor form; released by the team.

2016

Rising Pune Supergiants

4

3

₹3.80 Crore

Short stint with little success.

2017

Kings XI Punjab

6

0

₹2.00 Crore

Poor performance with no wickets.

2018

Unsold

0

0

N/A

Went unsold in the auction due to recent poor form.

2019

Delhi Capitals

13

13

₹1.10 Crore

Made a strong comeback and played well.

2020

Delhi Capitals

16

13

Retained

Consistent performances throughout the season.

2021

Delhi Capitals

1

1

Retained

Played only one match due to injury.

2022

Unsold

0

0

N/A

Didn’t get picked in the 2022 auction.

2023

Delhi Capitals

13

10

₹50 Lakhs

Came back into form and performed well.

2024

Delhi Capitals

9

10

Retained

Injured early in the season.

2025

Gujarat Titans

7

4

₹75 Lakhs

Bought in the mega auction.

2026

Gujarat Titans

-

-

Retained

Enters the season after a strong 2025-26 domestic run.

In IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans bought Ishant Sharma for ₹75 Lakhs. As a senior pacer, he is expected to play an important role and help strengthen the team’s bowling attack. The Titans decided to retain Ishant for the 2026 season. He is approaching the tournament in excellent form.

Throughout his IPL career, Ishant has had both good and bad seasons, but his skill and experience continue to make him a valuable player for the teams that select him.

Domestic career

Ishant Sharma plays for Delhi in domestic cricket, where he has taken 68 wickets in 14 first-class matches. He also achieved a five-wicket haul against Baroda. Ishant toured England and Pakistan with the India Under-19 team in 2006 and 2006–07, playing three youth tests and six youth One Day Internationals. After strong performances in Australia in 2008, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for $950,000 in the IPL auction, the highest bid for any bowler. In 2018, he joined Sussex CCC for the first two months of the county season, becoming the 9th Indian to play for the club.

Records and achievements

Ishant Sharma has earned many awards and set several records throughout his cricket career.

Awards:

  • Won the Arjuna Award in 2020

Records:

  • Fifth fastest to reach 100 Test wickets
  • Second slowest to reach 250 Test wickets
  • Tied with Kapil Dev for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in England, crossing 250 wickets
  • Became the 4th Indian bowler to play 100 Test matches, joining Kapil Dev as the only other pacer in this group
  • Ranked 5th for the most ducks in a Test career

Personal life

Ishant Sharma is known for his performance on the field, but his personal life also draws interest. From his family life to his finances and controversies, here’s a look at different aspects of Ishant’s life off the field.

Finance

Ishant Sharma’s net worth is estimated at INR 110 crore. His wealth comes from his cricket career, IPL contracts, brand endorsements, and business investments.

Family

Ishant was born on 2 September 1988 in Delhi to Vijay and Grisha Sharma. He is married to Pratima Singh, a former Indian women’s basketball player. In 2020, Ishant was honored with the Arjuna Award for his contributions to cricket.

Cars and House

Ishant drives an Audi RS5 and Audi S5, along with a Volkswagen Polo. He lives in a luxury apartment in New Delhi with his family and owns properties across India.

Scandals

In 2015, Ishant Sharma and three Sri Lankan players faced accusations of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during a Test match in Colombo. Ishant had an altercation with Dhammika Prasad, resulting in a fine of 65% of his match fee.
In 2018, Ishant admitted to violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against England. He had made provocative gestures after a batsman’s dismissal and was fined 15% of his match fee and given one demerit point.

Fans

Ishant has a large following, including fans from the South African national cricket team. He is active on social media with 4.4 million followers on Facebook and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

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