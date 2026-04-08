Lungisani Ngidi

Lungisani Ngidi

bowler

Full name:Lungisani Ngidi
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):March 29, 1996 (30 years)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:193 cm
Hometown:Durban, Natal
Jersey Number:22
Batting Style:Right-Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm fast
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

Paarl Royals

Pretoria Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Seattle Orcas

South Africa

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1748403175112
Innings3047405473109
Overs385.5376.0130.5677.0572.0365.1
Balls------
Maidens93200160336
Runs119221531214216831822973
Wickets51786090112152
Avg23.3727.620.2324.0828.4119.55
SR45.3928.9213.0845.1330.6414.41
Eco3.085.729.273.25.568.14
BB865965
4w142254
5w311621
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1748403175112
Innings271911423017
Not outs9136172011
Runs89803314212642
Balls Faced2151444235520555
Avg4.9413.336.65.6812.67
SR41.3955.5578.574061.4676.36
Fours145319103
Fifties000000
Sixies150250
Highest191913191913
Hundreds000000

Lungisani Ngidi Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Lungi Ngidi News

View all

Want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Lungi Ngidi, then you are in luck, we have collected all the latest news about him: results of matches played and predictions of future matches.

Watch Lungi Ngidis Hilarious GenZ Moment in DC Video

Watch Lungi Ngidis Hilarious GenZ Moment in DC Video

Delhi Capitals knew the way in which they could interact with the GenZ audience. So, they brought in Lungi Ngidi for a new video which has gone viral. Ngidi tried using the GenZ slangs like Cooking, W, Aura Debt, and a lot more, which has made the fans break character.

Lungi Ngidi05:10 PM, 28 April, 2026

How Virat Kohli’s Former Teammate Helped Lungi Ngidi Reach Hospital in 11 Minutes

Lungi Ngidi06:06 PM, 27 April, 2026

Big Absentees Ahead of DC vs RCB Match Revealed

Lungi Ngidi02:01 PM, 26 April, 2026

How a Special Corridor Got Lungi Ngidi to Hospital in 11 Minutes

Lungi Ngidi10:50 PM, 09 February, 2026

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter in awe as South Africa begin campaign with clinical win over Canada

International career

Lungisani True-man Ngidi was born on 29 March 1996. He plays for the South African national cricket team. Early in his career, he gained attention and won awards. In 2018, he was named one of the five Cricketers of the Year at the South African Cricket Annual Awards. Two years later, in July 2020, he was recognized as both the ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year by Cricket South Africa. Ngidi also helped South Africa win the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, which was the country’s second ICC title.

In July 2020, Ngidi spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and asked the national team to talk about it. He wanted the team to support the movement and spoke about racism in cricket. Ngidi said he was ready to lead the team’s efforts and noted it was hard to discuss these issues while the team was apart. Some former players, like Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox, and Boeta Dippenaar, disagreed with him. However, more than 30 former players of color and five coaches supported Ngidi and the movement. They also urged Cricket South Africa to take a clear stand against racism.

2017

  • January: Included in South Africa's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka.
  • January 20: Made T20I debut vs Sri Lanka at Centurion and was named man of the match.
  • Early 2017: Named in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka but missed the series due to abdominal injury.

2018

  • January: Added to South Africa’s Test squad for the second Test against India.
  • January 13-17: Made Test debut vs India at Centurion, took seven wickets for 87 runs.
  • February 7: Made ODI debut vs India at Cape Town.
  • March: Awarded a national contract by Cricket South Africa for the 2018–19 season.

2019

  • April: Selected for South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

2020

  • March 4: Took first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket during the second ODI vs Australia.
  • March 4: Became the fastest South African bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets, doing so in his 26th game.
  • July: Named both ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year at Cricket South Africa annual awards.

2021

  • September: Included in South Africa’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2022

  • July: Took first five-wicket haul in T20I cricket during series against England.

2024

  • May: Named as a reserve player for South Africa’s squad at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2025

  • January 13-17: Played the last Test match vs Australia at Lord’s.
  • March 5: Played the previous ODI vs New Zealand at Lahore.
  • August 10: Played the previous T20I vs Australia at Darwin.
  • Participated in the Champions Trophy tournament, taking six wickets in three games; South Africa did not reach the semifinals.
  • Member of the South Africa team that won the ICC World Test Championship final.

Leagues Participation

Lungi Ngidi has played in several major T20 leagues around the world. His performances have made him a sought-after player in franchise cricket. Below is a summary of his involvement in key leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Ngidi joined the IPL in 2018 when the Chennai Super Kings bought him at the auction. He quickly gained attention, with the ICC naming him as a player to watch ahead of the 2019 tournament. In 2022, the Delhi Capitals signed him. By 2025, Ngidi played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking 25 wickets in 14 games with a strong average and strike rate.

Year

Team

Notes

2018

Chennai Super Kings

Bought in an auction, IPL debut season

2019

Chennai Super Kings

Named one of eight players to watch by the ICC

2022

Delhi Capitals

Bought at an auction

2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Took 25 wickets in 14 games; bought at INR 1 crore

Mzansi Super League

Ngidi played in South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, representing Tshwane Spartans. He was part of the squad for the league’s first edition and also in 2019.

Year

Team

Notes

2018

Tshwane Spartans

Named in the squad for the first edition

2019

Tshwane Spartans

Played in the tournament

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Ngidi signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the inaugural Major League Cricket season in 2023. This league marks his entry into the growing cricket market in the USA.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

San Francisco Unicorns

Signed for the inaugural season

SA20

Ngidi has been an essential player for Paarl Royals in the SA20 tournament. By October 2024, he had taken 24 wickets in 19 matches across two seasons. Paarl Royals retained him for the 2025 season.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Paarl Royals

Played in the first SA20 season

2024

Paarl Royals

Took 24 wickets in 19 matches in two seasons

2025

Paarl Royals

Retained for the new SA20 season

Domestic career

Lungi Ngidi started playing domestic cricket with the Northerns team, debuting in first-class matches in January 2016. He stood out in shorter formats and was named Africa T20 Cup player of the year in 2016. Ngidi was chosen for Benoni Zalmi in the T20 Global League in 2017, but the league was postponed and then cancelled. He played in the Mzansi Super League with Tshwane Spartans from 2018 and continued to earn places in domestic squads, including Northerns for the 2021–22 season. Alongside his home matches, Ngidi took part in international franchise leagues, joining Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and Delhi Capitals in 2022, and later signing with the San Francisco Unicorns for Major League Cricket in 2023.

Records and achievements

Lungi Ngidi has reached many significant milestones as a bowler. His skills earned him awards and records in various game formats.

  • In 2016, Cricket South Africa named him Africa T20 Player of the Year.
  • January 2017 saw Ngidi earn Man of the Match in his T20 International debut against Sri Lanka.
  • During his Test debut against India in January 2018, he again won Man of the Match after taking seven wickets.
  • Ngidi was nominated for the Streetwise Award in the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa season.
  • On March 4, 2020, he took his first five-wicket haul in an ODI against Australia and became the fastest South African bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets, achieving it in 26 matches.
  • In July 2022, Ngidi took his first five-wicket haul in a T20 International during a series against England.
  • By July 2025, he broke Dale Steyn’s record for most T20I wickets by a South African, reaching 64 wickets in 44 matches compared to Steyn’s 64 in 47 games.

Personal life

Lungi Ngidi grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has worked hard to reach his place in international cricket. His family supported him despite financial challenges, and he focused on cricket from an early age. Outside the game, Ngidi leads a life shaped by his roots and growing success.

Family

Ngidi was raised in Kloof, Durban, in a middle-class family. His mother worked as a domestic worker, and his father was a maintenance worker at a local school. He has three older brothers. Ngidi received scholarships to attend Highbury Preparatory School and later Hilton College, where he played rugby before focusing on cricket. He studied Industrial Sociology at the University of Pretoria.

Finance

Ngidi’s estimated fortune in 2025 is between 4 and 5 million US dollars. His income comes from a central contract with Cricket