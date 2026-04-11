International career

Praveen Dubey is an Indian cricketer born on 1 July 1993. He plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

As of January 2025, Dubey has not played any international matches for India.

Leagues Participation

Praveen Dubey has participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. He started in 2017 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. From 2020 to 2024, he played for Delhi Capitals. In 2025, Dubey joined Punjab Kings for the ongoing season.

Indian Premier League

Praveen Dubey is a right-handed batsman and leg break googly bowler. He was first bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹35 lakh in the 2016 IPL auction. In February 2017, he was purchased by the team for ₹10 lakh to play in the 2017 IPL season.

However, Dubey did not play any matches in 2017 and was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the season. In 2020, Delhi Capitals signed him as a replacement for the injured Amit Mishra. Dubey made his IPL debut in 2020 against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In his first match, he bowled three overs, gave away 29 runs, and did not take any wickets. He played three matches that season but did not take a wicket.

After two years without playing, he returned in the 2023 IPL. In his fourth match, he took one wicket for 19 runs in three overs while playing against Punjab Kings. In 2025, he was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹30 lakh and continues to be part of their squad.

Year Team Notes 2017 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Signed for ₹10 lakh, but did not play any matches. 2020–2024 Delhi Capitals Replaced Amit Mishra in 2020, played 3 matches, no wickets taken. 2025-present Punjab Kings Purchased for ₹30 lakh, played 4 matches, took 1 wicket and scored 23 runs.

In the four IPL matches he played, Praveen scored 23 runs with an average of 23.0. His highest score was 16 runs. With the ball, he took 1 wicket, and his best bowling figures were 1/19.

Domestic career

Praveen Dubey is a leg-spinner from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who has played for Karnataka since 2015. His cricket journey began in 2012 at the University Cricket Championship, where he scored an impressive 61-ball century for VBS University. Looking for better cricket opportunities, Dubey moved to Bangalore.

He debuted in List-A cricket for Karnataka in December 2015 against Gujarat. His early chances were limited, but in 2019, strong performances in the Karnataka Premier League helped him return to the Karnataka team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dubey took 9 wickets in 5 matches. In the semi-final and final, he replaced Shreyas Gopal, helping Karnataka win the trophy.

In the 2015 Karnataka Premier League, Dubey took 10 wickets in 8 matches with an economy rate under 7. This earned him an IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 35 lakh in 2016, even though he had never played a first-class match. In 2017, he was bought back for INR 10 lakh but didn’t get a chance to play.

Dubey made his IPL debut in 2020, replacing Amit Mishra at Delhi Capitals. His first-class debut came in January 2020 during the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka. In his first game, he scored 46 and took 2 wickets. In List A cricket, he has taken 21 wickets in 13 matches and scored 87 runs with a best of 37. His T20 debut was against Goa in January 2018 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In IPL 2023, Dubey played for Delhi Capitals and took 1 wicket, with his best being 1 for 19 against Punjab Kings. His last match for Karnataka was on January 3, 2025, against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka scored 349/7, chasing a target of 350.

Records and achievements

Praveen Dubey has shown his skill in different formats of cricket. Here are his main records and achievements:

First-Class (FC):

Matches Played: 1 Runs Scored: 46 Wickets Taken: 2

List A (LA): Matches Played: 19 Runs Scored: 200 Wickets Taken: 21

T20: Matches Played: 26 Runs Scored: 153 Wickets Taken: 21



Key achievements:

2015: Dubey became well-known in the Karnataka Premier League after taking 10 wickets in 8 matches.

2020: He debuted in the IPL for Delhi Capitals, stepping in for the injured Amit Mishra.

June 13, 2023: Dubey played in the fourth IPL match and took 1 wicket in 3 overs.

Personal life

Praveen Dubey lives a balanced life between his cricket career and family. Here's more about his personal life:

Finance

As of March 2025, Praveen Dubey’s net worth is about INR 14 crore.

Family

Praveen is married to Luna Dubey. The couple has a daughter named Skye Dubey, born on December 15, 2024.

Father: Rajesh Dubey, who supported Praveen’s interest in cricket from a young age. He helped Praveen get the training needed to improve his game.

Mother: Madhuri Devi Dubey, who has always been there to support Praveen emotionally and encouraged him to chase his dreams.

Fans

Praveen has over 33k followers on Instagram.