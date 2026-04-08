Abhishek Porel News View all Want to know all about player Abhishek Porel, how he trains, what he does for a living and what motivates him to set new records on the cricket field - all the news is here. Delhi Capitals Cricketer Draws Attention After Marriage Promise Row Abhishek Porel, from Delhi Capitals, finds himself in legal trouble. A case has been filed against him for cohabitation for the promise of marriage. Although he has denied all these allegations, it remains to be seen what further actions will be taken in this case. Abhishek Porel CSK vs DC | Twitter laments as Porel judgement howler denies Starc's inswinging toecrusher its rewards Abhishek Porel Duleep Trophy | Axar Patel shines with bat and ball as India D seizes control Abhishek Porel ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Ishant’s three-fer wrecking LSG to keep DC mathematically alive Abhishek Porel RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's fiery exchange with umpire over LBW decision

International career

Abhishek Porel is an Indian cricketer. He has not been called up to the national team. His international career has not begun.

Leagues Participation

Abhishek Porel plays in the Indian Premier League. He has been part of Delhi Capitals since 2023.

Indian Premier League

Abhishek Porel joined Delhi Capitals in 2023 after strong matches in domestic cricket. He replaced Rishabh Pant, who was injured. Porel played his first IPL match on 4 April 2023 against Gujarat Titans and scored 20 runs from 11 balls. In total, he got 33 runs in four matches during that season.

In 2024, Delhi Capitals kept him in the team for Rs 20 lakh. At first, he was not in the playing eleven, but came in as an Impact Player during the first match and scored 32 runs from 10 balls. After that, he played all 14 matches in IPL 2024 and scored 327 runs. Only two players in the team had more runs than him.

Delhi Capitals retained him again for IPL 2025 and paid INR 4 crore. In the 40th match of the 2025 season, he scored 51 runs from 36 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and helped Delhi win by 8 wickets. In May 2025, he played his last IPL match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored 8 runs.

For the 2026 season, Delhi Capitals retained Porel for INR 4 crore. He enters the 19th edition of the IPL in the form of his life, coming off a sensational domestic winter where he smashed a career-best 170 off 130 balls.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Came in for injured Rishabh Pant; played 4 matches; scored 33 runs. 2024 Delhi Capitals Played 14 matches; scored 327 runs; third-highest scorer in the team. 2025 Delhi Capitals Retained for INR 4 crore; scored 51 vs LSG; last match vs SRH in May. 2026 Delhi Capitals For the 2026 season, Delhi Capitals retained Porel for INR 4 crore.

Domestic career

Abhishek Porel is a left-handed wicket-keeper batsman. He plays for Bengal in domestic cricket. His first-class debut came on 20 February 2022 in the match between Baroda and Bengal at Cuttack. He scored a half-century in the second innings. In the 2022 Ranji Trophy, he scored 303 runs in five matches. His average was 33.66, and he hit three half-centuries. In the next season, he played seven matches and scored 377 runs. His average was 41.88, and he reached his first century. His last first-class match was against Punjab at Eden Gardens from 30 January to 1 February 2025.

By the end of the 2022/23 season, he had played sixteen first-class matches. He made 66 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. This included 58 catches and eight stumpings.

He played his first T20 on 14 October 2022 in the match between Odisha and Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In that game, he scored 20 runs from 14 balls with two fours and one six. In the 2023 edition, he played seven matches. He scored 239 runs with an average of 39.83. He hit two half-centuries. By October 2023, he had played fourteen T20s and caught five times behind the stumps. His latest T20 match was on 8 May 2025. He played for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

Abhishek Porel made his List A debut on 17 November 2022. He played against Puducherry at Ranchi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the 2023 season, he scored 221 runs in eight matches. His average was 27.62. He had one half-century. His last List A match was on 9 January 2025 against Haryana at Vadodara.

Records and achievements

Abhishek Porel has achieved important milestones in both domestic cricket and the IPL. Here are his key records by year:

February 2022: Debuted in the Ranji Trophy. Scored 303 runs in five matches with an average of 33.66.

2022–23 Season: Played 16 first-class matches. Scored 695 runs with six half-centuries.

October 2022: Debuted in T20 cricket for Bengal against Odisha in Lucknow.

IPL 2023: Played 4 innings. Scored 33 runs with an average of 8.25 and a strike rate of 106.45.

IPL 2024: Played all 14 matches for Delhi Capitals. Scored 327 runs with a strike rate of 159.51. Finished as the third-highest run-scorer for the team.

November 7, 2024: Scored his first IPL half-century. Made 65 runs off 36 balls against Rajasthan Royals.

As of IPL 2024: Played 18 matches in total. Scored 360 runs with a strike rate of 159.51 and an average of 25.71.

Personal life

Abhishek Porel is a young cricketer from India who is growing in his career. He comes from a family with a history in cricket. Here are some details about his life:

Family

Abhishek is married, but there is little information about his wife. He has an older brother, Ishan Porel, who also plays cricket for Punjab Kings in the IPL. His father, Chandranath Porel, is a farmer from Chandannagar, West Bengal, and his mother is Anima Porel. It seems cricket runs in the family.

Finance

Abhishek Porel’s net worth is around ₹1 crore as of 2025. Most of his income comes from IPL contracts, domestic cricket matches, and brand deals. He signed a ₹4 crore IPL contract in 2024, which will likely increase his earnings in the future.

Scandals

Some people on social media questioned Delhi Capitals' choice to pick Abhishek. However, he proved his worth by scoring 58 runs in 33 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. He hit four sixes, five fours, and finished with a strike rate of 175.76.

Fans

Abhishek has 112K followers on Instagram. He shares updates about his cricket career and personal life with his fans.