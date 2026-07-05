International career

Navneet Dhaliwal is a cricketer born in India who plays for the Canada national cricket team. He is also a former captain of the team. Dhaliwal has had a strong impact in various formats of the game, particularly through his leadership and consistent batting.

ODI Career

Debut: Nepal vs Canada, Kirtipur – February 8, 2024

Last Match: Namibia vs Canada, Windhoek – March 15, 2025

T20I Career

Debut: Canada vs Cayman Islands, Sandys Parish – August 18, 2019

Last Match: Canada vs Oman, King City (NW) – October 3, 2024

Key Career Events

January 17, 2015: Played his first List A match for Canada against the Netherlands in the 2015 ICC World Cricket League Division Two.

January 2018: Named to Canada's squad for the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Two.

September 2018: Played in the ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier tournament, scoring 83 runs in six matches.

August 2019: Became the captain for Canada's team in the ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Finals. He was the top run-scorer with 190 runs in six matches.

September 2019: Scored 140 runs off 94 balls against Malaysia in the 2019 Malaysia Cricket World Cup Challenge League A tournament, finishing with 250 runs in three matches.

October 2019: Led the Canadian team in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in the UAE. The ICC named him as a key player for the tournament.

April 2019: Played for Canada in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. He scored 219 runs in five matches.

October 2021: Named captain of Canada’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Antigua.

February 2022: Again captained the national team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier A tournament in Oman.

May 2024: Included in Canada’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He scored 61 runs off 44 balls in the first match against the United States, becoming the first player to score fifty in the tournament.

Leagues Participation

Navneet Dhaliwal has been an active participant in the Global T20 League, one of the prominent cricket leagues in Canada.

Global T20 League

Navneet Dhaliwal played for the Edmonton Royals franchise in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament. His performances in key matches helped showcase his skills on the global stage.

Year Team Notes 2019 Edmonton Royals Selected for the team in the Global T20 Canada tournament. 2019 Edmonton Royals In a match against Montreal Tigers, Edmonton Royals scored 153, but lost by 4 wickets. 2019 Edmonton Royals Dhaliwal and Richie Berrington scored 44 runs against Brampton Wolves but both were dismissed by Wahab Riaz. 2019 Edmonton Royals Scored 19 runs against Winnipeg Hawks on August 4, 2019. 2024 Surrey Jaguars Missed the GT20 final due to a dislocated shoulder suffered a week prior.

Dhaliwal’s time in the Global T20 League showed his impact on the field, despite missing key moments due to injury.

Domestic career

Navneet Dhaliwal has had a solid presence in domestic cricket in Canada. In October 2018, he was selected for the 2018–19 Regional Super50 tournament in the West Indies. During the tournament, he scored 271 runs in six matches, becoming the leading run-scorer for Canada.

In June 2019, he joined the Edmonton Royals for the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament. Later, in August 2024, he was set to play for the Surrey Jaguars in the GT20 final. However, a dislocated shoulder, which he suffered during a club match a week before the final, kept him from participating. Despite this, his impact on domestic cricket remains significant.

Records and achievements

Navneet Dhaliwal has accomplished several key milestones in his cricket career. Below is a list of his major records and achievements:

ICC World Twenty20 Americas Tournament 2018-19: Scored 83 runs in six matches, making him Canada’s top scorer.

2018-19 Super50 Regional Tournament (West Indies): Scored 271 runs in six matches, leading the Canadian team in runs.

2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two Tournament (Namibia): Scored 219 runs in five matches, finishing as Canada’s top scorer.

Malaysia Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2019: Scored 140 runs off 94 balls against Malaysia on September 19, 2019. He ended the tournament as Canada’s top scorer with 250 runs in three matches.

T20 World Cup 2024: Scored 61 runs from 44 balls against the USA, including six boundaries and three sixes.

T20I Record Before T20 World Cup 2024: Played 30 T20I matches. In 20 wins, he scored 738 runs with an average of 49.20 and a strike rate of 140.57. In nine losses, he scored 132 runs with an average of 14.67 and a strike rate of 95.65.

First Fifty at the T20 World Cup 2024: Scored 61 runs in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes, as the first player to reach fifty in the tournament.

Captaincy: Led Canada’s team in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Antigua and the 2022 Global Qualifier A in Oman.

Personal life

Navneet Dhaliwal, a Canadian cricketer, keeps most of his personal life private, but a few details are known.

Finance

As of October 2024, Navneet Dhaliwal’s net worth is about $1.16 million.

Family

Navneet Dhaliwal was born on October 10, 1988, in Chandigarh, India. He moved to Canada at the age of 22 after his family bought a gas station. As of September 2024, he is married and has a 14-month-old son.

Scandals

During a game between Canada and Ireland, Dhaliwal misjudged the bounce of the ball and was hit. Despite this, Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling decided not to review the decision, and Dhaliwal was not suspended.

Before the GT20 tournament, Dhaliwal injured his shoulder while jumping for a ball in a club match. This injury caused him to miss the GT20 tournament and international matches with the Dutch national team.