Nehal Wadhera News View all All the latest information about cricketer Nehal Wadhera has been compiled especially for you here: results of past matches, predictions for future matches, participation in tournaments, and how he trains to win. MP vs PUN | Ranji Trophy first round in Indore, Preview Madhya Pradesh will play Punjab in their first match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign in Indore from Wednesday. Rajat Patidar will lead MP for the first time in red-ball cricket and will look to carry on his recent success, both as captain and batter, in the recently concluded domestic outings. Nehal Wadhera IPL 2025 | Harpreet Brar shines as Wadhera-Shashank power Punjab's playoff charge Nehal Wadhera PBKS vs RCB | Twitter reacts as Inglis throws Wadhera under the bus in hilarious run-out mix-up Nehal Wadhera SRH vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Wadhera’s sweaty eyes turn Shami’s wicket into a dead ball Nehal Wadhera PBKS vs RR | Twitter disparaged as Parag-Jurel play petty blame game after combining to drop sitter

International career

Nehal Wadhera, a young cricketer from India, has been making strides in youth and emerging cricket tournaments. Here's a summary of his international journey:

2018: Sri Lanka Tour (Under-19)

Nehal joined the Indian Under-19 team for the 2018 Sri Lanka tour. He played in two Youth Test matches. In the first match, he scored 82 runs. By the end of the series, he had made 146 runs and finished as India’s fourth-highest scorer.

Nehal joined the Indian Under-19 team for the 2018 Sri Lanka tour. He played in two Youth Test matches. In the first match, he scored 82 runs. By the end of the series, he had made 146 runs and finished as India’s fourth-highest scorer. 2019: Under-19 Asia Cup

Nehal was part of the Indian squad for the 2019 Under-19 Asia Cup. He played in one match and scored 18 runs.

Nehal was part of the Indian squad for the 2019 Under-19 Asia Cup. He played in one match and scored 18 runs. 2023: India A Squad (2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup)

Nehal’s progress continued as he was included as a standby player in India A’s squad for the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. This marked an important step in his path towards possibly representing India at higher levels.

Nehal’s progress continued as he was included as a standby player in India A’s squad for the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. This marked an important step in his path towards possibly representing India at higher levels. 2024: ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (Against UAE)

Nehal played one match in the 2024 season during the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, facing the UAE on October 21st.

Leagues Participation

Nehal Wadhera has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian Premier League

Nehal Wadhera joined the IPL in 2023 with Mumbai Indians.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Average Strike Rate Highest Score 2023 Mumbai Indians 14 241 26.78 145.18 64 2024 Mumbai Indians 6 109 18.17 129.76 49 2025 Punjab Kings 16 369 30.75 145.85 70 2026 Punjab Kings N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

In his first IPL season in 2023, Nehal played 14 matches and scored 241 runs with an average of 26.78 and a strike rate of 145.18. He hit two half-centuries, with his best score being 64 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Nehal continued with Mumbai Indians in 2024, playing six matches and scoring 109 runs, with his highest score being 49.

In the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, Nehal Wadhera was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore. He had a fantastic homecoming season, scoring 369 runs in 16 matches with an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 145.85. For the 2026 season, Nehal Wadhera has been retained by Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore. After his consistent performance in 2025, he is now considered the "engine room" of the middle order.

Domestic career

Nehal Wadhera started his domestic career in December 2020 when he joined Punjab's squad for the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In December 2022, he was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakh to play in the IPL. This made him the third player from Ludhiana district to be called up for the IPL.

In January 2023, Nehal was selected for Punjab in the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy. He debuted on 3 January 2023 against Gujarat, scoring 123 runs in his first match, helping Punjab win by 380 runs. In his third first-class match, he scored 214 runs against Madhya Pradesh, his first double century in first-class cricket. He finished the season with 376 runs from seven innings.

Nehal played his first IPL match for Mumbai Indians on 2 April 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 21 runs off 13 balls. He hit his first IPL half-century on 6 May 2023 against Chennai Super Kings. In the 2023 IPL season, he scored 241 runs in 14 matches. In June 2023, he replaced Jayant Yadav to play for North Zone in the 2023 Duleep Trophy. Nehal then debuted in the List A format for Punjab in the 2023–24 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Baroda in November 2023.

Records and achievements

Nehal Wadhera has achieved several impressive feats in his cricket career.

Punjab State U23 Districts Tournament, Ludhiana: Nehal scored 578 runs off 414 balls in a match against Bhatinda. His performance set new records and proved his skills as one of Punjab's top young cricketers.

18 January 2023, Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh: Nehal scored 214 runs and won the Player of the Match award for his effort.

April 2023, Ranji Trophy against Gujarat: Nehal scored 123 runs and helped Punjab win by 380 runs.

These achievements highlight Nehal's talent and potential as an up-and-coming cricketer.

Personal life

Nehal Wadhera grew up in Ludhiana. He attended Sacred Heart Convent School until the 10th grade. Afterward, he switched to B.C.M. Arya Model Senior Secondary School for his 11th and 12th grades. After school, he went to Satish Chander Dhawan Government College in Ludhiana, where he graduated.

Finance

Nehal's cricket career, especially his strong performances in the IPL, has helped him gain popularity. As of 2024, his net worth is around Rs. 40 lakh (about $50,000). This wealth comes mainly from his cricket career and brand endorsements. His success on the field has helped him build a solid financial base.

Family

Nehal comes from a supportive family. His father, Kamal Wadhera, is an industrialist. His mother, Gurpreet Wadhera, has been an important part of his upbringing. He also has an older sister, Rhythm Wadhera, with whom he is very close. Nehal's family has always encouraged him to follow his cricket dreams.

As of 2024, Nehal is not married.

Cars and House

Nehal owns a BMW 5 Series and a Range Rover Sport. He lives in his parents' house in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Scandals

In 2023, Nehal faced some criticism. He was late to a meeting with the team, and a video showed him wearing cricket pads at the airport instead of his usual uniform. In a match against Gujarat Titans, he ran out of bounds, which upset some Mumbai Indians fans. However, many fans praised his skills and believed he could replace Ishan Kishan in the team.

Fans

Nehal has built a large following, with over 200,000 Instagram followers. Some fans criticized his actions on the field, while others supported his talent and performances.