International career

Neil Brand, born on 12 April 1996, is a South African cricketer and the current stand-in captain of the South African National Cricket Team. He is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox bowler. Initially, he moved to King's College, Taunton, with hopes of qualifying for the England cricket team. However, he returned to South Africa at the end of 2017.

Here are some key moments in his international career:

November 2023: Brand was named captain of South Africa A for the West Indies A tour of South Africa.

February 2024: On his Test debut for South Africa against New Zealand, Brand became the 25th South African to take five wickets on debut. His performance of 6/119 also set a record for the best debut by a captain and by a South African spinner.

February 2024: Brand took six wickets in his debut Test as captain during the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

September 2024: Brand scored 122 runs (243 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) in a key match between South Africa A and Sri Lanka A, helping his team secure a strong position in the series finale.

Leagues Participation

Brand joined Joburg Super Kings for the 2022/23 season. He played in two matches.

SA20

Although he had limited playing time, his selection showed that he had made an impression in South African cricket. Below is a summary of his participation:

Year Team Notes 2022/23 Joburg Super Kings Played 2 matches. Signed by Joburg Super Kings for the SA20 league. Won the "Most Valuable Player" award for the CSA 4-Day Challenge 2022-23. Although he played little, the time spent in the league was useful for his development.

His solid performances in the CSA 4-Day Challenge helped him get a spot in the SA20 league.

Domestic career

Neil Brand started his domestic career with Cardiff MCCU in 2015, where he debuted in first-class cricket against Glamorgan. He then moved to Northerns in 2017 and played for the team until 2023. Brand also played for the Titans between 2018 and 2021 and led the team in different formats of South Africa's domestic competitions.

Brand has not played internationally, but he is known for his leadership. His teammates value his calm attitude, strong tactics, and ability to motivate others. These traits have helped him succeed in South African domestic cricket.

In the last two seasons, Brand ranked among the top 10 bowlers in domestic first-class cricket. One of his best performances was in December 2023, during a CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 match between Titans and North West. Brand scored 72 runs from 168 balls in the first innings and took 4 wickets for 35 runs in 14 overs during the second innings. The Titans won by 302 runs.

Records and achievements

Neil Brand has set several notable records and achieved significant milestones in his career. Here are his key achievements:

6/119 — Best bowling performance in his debut Test match against New Zealand on February 4, 2024.

25th South African to take five wickets on debut — Brand became the 25th player from South Africa to take five wickets in a Test match on debut.

Record performance — Surpassed the record held by former Bangladesh captain Naimur Rahman Durja, who took 6/132 against India in November 2000.

2022-2023 — Won the Most Valuable Player award in the CSA 4-Day Challenge for his outstanding performances in domestic cricket.

Personal life

Neil Brand keeps his personal life mostly private. Here’s a look at some details about him:

Finance

Neil Brand’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million to $3 million.

Family

Neil was born on April 12, 1996, in Johannesburg, South Africa. His mother’s name is Rodien Brand, and his father’s name is Mr. Brand. Both work in a factory in Gauteng, South Africa.

Scandals

Neil Brand has stayed out of any controversies or public criticism. His teammates praise him for his calm nature, tactical skills, and ability to motivate others.

Fans

He has around 2,000 followers on Instagram.