Nelson Mandela Odhiambo
bowler
|Full name:
|Nelson Mandela Odhiambo
|Nationality:
|Kenya
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|45
|7
|46
|81
|Innings
|7
|21
|13
|43
|57
|Overs
|53.0
|52.0
|134.4
|271.2
|157.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|29
|22
|0
|Runs
|256
|418
|456
|1371
|1241
|Wickets
|8
|14
|12
|55
|44
|Avg
|32
|29.85
|38
|24.92
|28.2
|SR
|39.75
|22.28
|67.33
|29.6
|21.45
|Eco
|4.83
|8.03
|3.38
|5.05
|7.88
|BB
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|45
|7
|46
|81
|Innings
|6
|28
|12
|40
|46
|Not outs
|0
|5
|2
|2
|14
|Runs
|56
|390
|117
|510
|529
|Balls Faced
|121
|395
|338
|911
|552
|Avg
|9.33
|16.95
|11.7
|13.42
|16.53
|SR
|46.28
|98.73
|34.61
|55.98
|95.83
|Fours
|3
|27
|11
|32
|34
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Sixies
|0
|11
|0
|3
|13
|Highest
|29
|67
|35
|54
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0