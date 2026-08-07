Nelson Mandela Odhiambo

Nelson Mandela Odhiambo

bowler

Full name:Nelson Mandela Odhiambo
Nationality:Kenya
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches84574681
Innings721134357
Overs53.052.0134.4271.2157.2
Balls-----
Maidens6029220
Runs25641845613711241
Wickets814125544
Avg3229.853824.9228.2
SR39.7522.2867.3329.621.45
Eco4.838.033.385.057.88
BB33444
4w00011
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches84574681
Innings628124046
Not outs052214
Runs56390117510529
Balls Faced121395338911552
Avg9.3316.9511.713.4216.53
SR46.2898.7334.6155.9895.83
Fours327113234
Fifties02012
Sixies0110313
Highest2967355467
Hundreds00000

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