International career

Pargat Singh was born on April 13, 1992, in India. He plays cricket for the Canadian national team. He began his career in India before joining the Canadian team. His journey includes both ODI and T20I formats. Here is a breakdown of his international career by year:

2022

T20I debut (cap 64) – 4 November 2022 vs Bahrain Last T20I match – 11 June 2024 vs Pakistan Named in Canada’s squad for the Desert Cup T20I Series. Won a gold medal with India at the 2022 Asian Games.

2023

ODI debut (cap 89) – 27 March 2023 vs Jersey Last ODI match – 26 September 2024 vs Oman Scored his first century in ODIs – 1 April 2023 vs UAE.

2024

Selected for Canada’s squad in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Scored 87 in a win against Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. ODI statistics (as of 31 October 2024): 18 matches, 733 runs, average 43.11, 5 wickets, highest score 102. T20I statistics (as of 31 October 2024): 19 matches, 312 runs, average 18.35, 2 wickets, best bowling 2/25.



Pargat Singh continues to play an important role for Canada in both ODI and T20I formats. He makes strong contributions with the bat and ball.

Leagues Participation

Pargat Singh participated in the 2024 Global T20 Canada League, representing the Bangla Tigers Mississauga team.

Global T20 Canada League

He took part in several exciting matches, where his team secured important wins against tough opponents.

Year Team Notes 2024 Bangla Tigers Mississauga 4th match against Vancouver Knights, July 27, 2024: Won by 22 runs (152/7 vs 130/6). 2024 Bangla Tigers Mississauga 10th match against Surrey Jaguars, July 31, 2024: Won by 4 runs (102/6 in 19 overs). 2024 Bangla Tigers Mississauga 18th match against Surrey Jaguars, August 5, 2024: Won by 2 runs (match reduced to 18 overs per side).

Domestic career

Pargat Singh played for Punjab from 2015 to 2021. He debuted in List A cricket on December 10, 2015, during the 2015–16 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Gujarat won the title that year, defeating Delhi in the final by 139 runs. Punjab lost to Himachal Pradesh in the quarterfinals by 5 wickets.

Singh also debuted in T20 cricket on January 2, 2016, in the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 2021, he played alongside Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 119 runs in a match against Goa. Punjab won that match by 81 runs at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Records and achievements

Pargat Singh has played 18 ODI matches and scored 733 runs. His batting average is 43.11, and his highest score is 102. His last ODI was on 26 September 2024 against Oman.

In T20Is, he has played 19 matches, scoring 312 runs. His batting average is 18.35, and his highest score is 82. The last T20I was on 11 June 2024 against Pakistan.

Singh has a bowling average of 20.80. His best bowling figures are 2/22 and 2/25.

Personal life

Pargat Singh was born on 13 April 1992 in Rupnagar, Punjab, India. He grew up in Jalandhar and moved to Canada with his family in 2020.

Scandals

In 2022, Singh faced controversy after his Wikipedia page was restricted. Some people linked him to the separatist Sikh movement after he missed a ball in a match against Pakistan. Some fans doubted his loyalty to India, calling him "Khalistani" and accusing him of helping the enemy. Singh received support from politicians, cricketers, and celebrities.

Fans

Singh has 1.4k followers on Instagram.