Rahil S Shah

Rahil S Shah

bowler

Full name:Rahil S Shah
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Salem Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches365646
Innings575246
Overs1176.4460.0151.1
Balls---
Maidens267300
Runs321718231048
Wickets1188745
Avg27.2620.9523.28
SR59.8331.7220.15
Eco2.733.966.93
BB1065
4w721
5w711
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches365646
Innings452011
Not outs12137
Runs1856643
Balls Faced85811148
Avg5.69.4210.75
SR21.5659.4589.58
Fours2021
Fifties000
Sixies002
Highest231328
Hundreds000

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