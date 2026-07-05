Rahil S Shah
bowler
|Full name:
|Rahil S Shah
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|56
|46
|Innings
|57
|52
|46
|Overs
|1176.4
|460.0
|151.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|267
|30
|0
|Runs
|3217
|1823
|1048
|Wickets
|118
|87
|45
|Avg
|27.26
|20.95
|23.28
|SR
|59.83
|31.72
|20.15
|Eco
|2.73
|3.96
|6.93
|BB
|10
|6
|5
|4w
|7
|2
|1
|5w
|7
|1
|1
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|56
|46
|Innings
|45
|20
|11
|Not outs
|12
|13
|7
|Runs
|185
|66
|43
|Balls Faced
|858
|111
|48
|Avg
|5.6
|9.42
|10.75
|SR
|21.56
|59.45
|89.58
|Fours
|20
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|23
|13
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0