Squads Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 22.08.2026

T20

TIR
TIR
SAL
SAL

Playing

TIR
TIR
SAL
SAL
First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Abishiek S

batsman

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Anovankar V

no information yet

Iyappan B.

batsman

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

Kavin R

wicket keeper

K Shantanu

no information yet

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

M Bharath

no information yet

Kumar S Harish

all rounder

M Mathivannan

all rounder

M Vishal

no information yet

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Rahul D

no information yet

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Sandhu Sunny

all rounder

Vedaguru Dinesh

no information yet

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Wafar K

batsman

Bench

TIR
TIR
SAL
SAL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet