Squads Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 22.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Abishiek S
batsman
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Arun Mozhi ME Yazh
bowler
Anovankar V
no information yet
Iyappan B.
batsman
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi
batsman
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
Kavin R
wicket keeper
K Shantanu
no information yet
Kumar Boopathi Vaishna
batsman
Kishore Sai
bowler
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
M Bharath
no information yet
Kumar S Harish
all rounder
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Manikandan Karthick
bowler
M Vishal
no information yet
Mohammed M
bowler
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Nishanth C Hari
batsman
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Poiyamozhi M
bowler
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Rahul D
no information yet
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
R Silambarasan
bowler
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Sandhu Sunny
all rounder
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
Shah Rahil
bowler
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
Vedaguru Dinesh
no information yet
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Vivek Rajendran
batsman
Wafar K
batsman
Match has not started yet