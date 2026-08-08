Match details Chepauk Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Chepauk Super Gillies Squad
|Players
|Aadithiya GG Harish, Ahmed Waseem, Arun B, Arvindh R Ram, Ashwin Murugan, G Rajalingam, Jagadeesan Narayan, K Singh Swapnil, K Aashiq, Krishna N Sunil, Kumar J Prem, Lokesh Raj TD, Mokit Hariharan RS, Prasath M. Mohana, Raj S Dinesh, Silambarasan M, Sujay S, Tanwar Abhishek, Valthapa Ashwanth, Vignesh M
|Bench
|no information yet
Salem Spartans Squad
|Players
|Abishiek S, Arun Mozhi ME Yazh, Iyappan B., Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi, Kavin R, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Kumar M Uday, Kumar S Harish, Manikandan Karthick, Mohammed M, Nishanth C Hari, Poiyamozhi M, Rahul D, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Sandhu Sunny, Shah Rahil, Vedaguru Dinesh, Vivek Rajendran
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet