Match details Chepauk Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026

T20

CHEG
CHEG
SAL
SAL

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

PlayersAadithiya GG Harish, Ahmed Waseem, Arun B, Arvindh R Ram, Ashwin Murugan, G Rajalingam, Jagadeesan Narayan, K Singh Swapnil, K Aashiq, Krishna N Sunil, Kumar J Prem, Lokesh Raj TD, Mokit Hariharan RS, Prasath M. Mohana, Raj S Dinesh, Silambarasan M, Sujay S, Tanwar Abhishek, Valthapa Ashwanth, Vignesh M
Benchno information yet

Salem Spartans Squad

PlayersAbishiek S, Arun Mozhi ME Yazh, Iyappan B., Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi, Kavin R, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Kumar M Uday, Kumar S Harish, Manikandan Karthick, Mohammed M, Nishanth C Hari, Poiyamozhi M, Rahul D, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Sandhu Sunny, Shah Rahil, Vedaguru Dinesh, Vivek Rajendran
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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