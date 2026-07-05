Ramadoss Alexander
bowler
|Full name:
|Ramadoss Alexander
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Overs
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|5
|Runs
|55
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|2.61
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|29
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|14.5
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|22
|Hundreds
|0