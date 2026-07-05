Ramadoss Alexander

Ramadoss Alexander

bowler

Full name:Ramadoss Alexander
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Salem Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Overs21.0
Balls-
Maidens5
Runs55
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco2.61
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Not outs0
Runs29
Balls Faced0
Avg14.5
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest22
Hundreds0

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