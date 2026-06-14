Match details India vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026

T20iEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
IND
IND

170

PAK
PAK

106

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:India won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersKaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Rodrigues Jemimah, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Gaud Kranti Munna, Fulmali Bharati, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Reddy Arundhati
BenchBhatia Yastika Harish, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder, Singh Renuka, Yadav Radha

Pakistan Squad

PlayersFeroza Gull, Zafar Ayesha, Riaz Aliya, Pervaiz Natalia, Jabeen Saira, Ali Siddiqi Muneeba, Sana Fatima, Shamim Rameen, Iqbal Sadia, Sandhu Nashra, Rubab Tasmia
BenchBaig Diana, Fatima Eyman, Hassan Tuba, Javed Iram

Venue Guide

StadiumEdgbaston Cricket Ground
CityBirmingham
Capacity25000
EndsBirmingham End
Hosts toPavilion End