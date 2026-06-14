Match details India vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|India won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Squad
Pakistan Squad
|Players
|Feroza Gull, Zafar Ayesha, Riaz Aliya, Pervaiz Natalia, Jabeen Saira, Ali Siddiqi Muneeba, Sana Fatima, Shamim Rameen, Iqbal Sadia, Sandhu Nashra, Rubab Tasmia
|Bench
|Baig Diana, Fatima Eyman, Hassan Tuba, Javed Iram
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Edgbaston Cricket Ground
|City
|Birmingham
|Capacity
|25000
|Ends
|Birmingham End
|Hosts to
|Pavilion End