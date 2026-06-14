Results Score India vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ali Siddiqi Muneebawicket keeper
|41
|35
|5
|0
|117.14
|Riaz Aliyaall rounder
|18
|17
|1
|0
|105.88
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sharma Deeptiall rounder
|4
|0
|10
|5
|2.5
|0
|0
|Charani Nallapureddy Shreebowler
|4
|0
|21
|3
|5.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.6
W
OUT! And that's five for Sharma! Around the wicket, full ball, on a good line. Sandhu gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Kaur
16.5
1
Sharma now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length again. Sadia Iqbal moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.
16.4
W
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Sharma. Rubab pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Rodrigues