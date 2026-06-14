Results Score India vs Pakistan T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026

T20iEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
IND
IND

170

PAK
PAK

106

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ali Siddiqi Muneebawicket keeper413550117.14
Riaz Aliyaall rounder181710105.88
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sharma Deeptiall rounder401052.500
Charani Nallapureddy Shreebowler402135.2500

Latest Highlights

16.6
W

OUT! And that's five for Sharma! Around the wicket, full ball, on a good line. Sandhu gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Kaur

16.5
1

Sharma now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length again. Sadia Iqbal moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

16.4
W

OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Sharma. Rubab pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Rodrigues

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