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International career

Robin Singh, born on 14 September 1963, is a former cricketer and coach from India. He played one Test match and 136 ODIs for India between 1989 and 2001. As an all-rounder, he was known for his calmness, solid fielding, and ability to handle pressure. He was part of the Indian team that reached the final in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Singh was born in Trinidad and moved to India in 1984. He played for Tamil Nadu and helped them win the Ranji Trophy in 1988. He later captained both Tamil Nadu and South Zone. To play for India, he gave up his Trinidad and Tobago citizenship.

After retiring from playing, Singh began coaching. He first worked with the Indian U-19 team and later coached the Hong Kong national team. He also coached the India A team. In 2007, he became India's fielding coach and was also the head coach of the Deccan Chargers in the IPL's first season. He became the head coach of Mumbai Indians in 2010, helping them reach the finals that year. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians went on to win multiple IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and the 2013 Champions League Twenty20.

Singh has coached several teams in different leagues, including the Khulna Division in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Uva cricket team in Sri Lanka. He also worked with the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. In the T10 League, he coached Northern Warriors to win back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2020. He also coached the USA women's cricket team at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier.

In 2020, Singh became the Director of Cricket and Head Coach of the UAE National Cricket Team. He played a key role in helping them qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022. Later, he took charge of MI Emirates in 2023 and led them to victory in the 2024 ILT20.

In 2017, Singh started the Robin Singh Sports Academy in Dubai. The academy aims to help young athletes in the UAE and the GCC develop their skills and achieve success in sports.

National team: India (1989–2001) Only Test Match: 7 October 1998 vs. Zimbabwe ODI debut: 11 March 1989 vs. West Indies Last ODI: 3 April 2001 vs. Australia Debut: Robin Singh played his first ODI against the West Indies on 11 March 1989. He batted at number 7 in both matches he played but was dropped after the series. Domestic and Overseas Leagues: After being dropped from the national team, Singh played in domestic and international leagues for seven years before returning to the Indian team. Return to the Indian Team: He returned to the team for the Titan Cup in 1996 and remained a regular in ODIs until 2001. Batting and Bowling: He was known for batting in the middle and lower order, bowling medium pace, and his excellent fielding. Fielding: Singh was regarded as the best fielder in India during his playing years. Batting in Closing Overs: He was an important player in the 1999 Cricket World Cup, especially during the closing overs, often batting with Ajay Jadeja. ICC Champions Trophy 2000: Singh was part of the Indian team that finished as runners-up in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. ACC Asia Cup 1997: Singh played in the tournament and helped India reach the final, finishing as runners-up in Sri Lanka.

Career Stats:

Played 136 ODIs. Scored 2,336 runs, including two major contributions of 1,000 and 900 runs. Took 69 wickets, with a best bowling performance of 5/22.



Leagues Participation

In all the leagues we will discuss, Robin Singh is a coach, not a player.

Indian Premier League

Robin Singh played a key role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a coach. He began as the fielding coach for the Indian national team and then became the batting coach for Mumbai Indians (MI). In 2010, Singh became the head coach of MI. Before he joined, MI had never made it to the top four. Under his leadership, MI reached the finals in 2010 and later won several titles, including the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

Year Team Notes 2007-2008 Deccan Chargers First head coach of the Deccan Chargers. 2010-2013 Mumbai Indians Head coach for 3 years, helped MI reach the 2010 final and later win multiple titles. 2013-2020 Mumbai Indians Led MI to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).

Champions League

Robin Singh helped his teams win the Champions League Twenty20 in 2011 and 2013.

Year Team Notes 2011 Mumbai Indians Team won the Champions League Twenty20. 2013 Mumbai Indians Another Champions League Twenty20 title.

Bangladesh Premier League

Singh worked with the Khulna Division cricket team. Dwayne Smith and Andre Russell improved their game under his guidance.

Year Team Notes 2012 Khulna Division Helped develop key players.

Lanka Premier League

In 2012, Singh coached Uva to win the Sri Lanka Premier League.

Year Team Notes 2012 Uva Led the team to the championship.

Caribbean Premier League

Since 2013, Singh has been involved with the Barbados Tridents. The team won one title and reached multiple finals.

Year Team Notes 2013-2020 Barbados Tridents Team won one title and reached two finals.

T20 Blitz

Singh worked as the Head Coach and Mentor for City Kaitak in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz. The team finished second in 2017.

Year Team Notes 2017 City Kaitak Runners-up in the tournament.

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Singh led Karaikudi Kaalai in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2016 and 2017.

Year Team Notes 2016-2017 Karaikudi Kaalai Coached the team.

T10 League

Singh coached Kerala Kings to win the first T10 League. Later, he moved to Northern Warriors and won titles in 2018 and 2020.

Year Team Notes 2017 Kerala Kings Won the first T10 League. 2018-2020 Northern Warriors Led the team to two titles.

ILT20 League

In 2023, Singh became GM of MI Emirates. The next year, he became head coach and led the team to the ILT20 title.

Year Team Notes 2023 MI Emirates Appointed GM for the first season. 2024 MI Emirates Team won the ILT20 championship.

Domestic career

Robin Singh began his career in Trinidad, where he led the Trinidad youth cricket team in regional tournaments from 1982 to 1983. He played two one-day matches for the senior Trinidad team in 1983, alongside players such as Phil Simmons and Gus Logie. Singh started his first-class career with Tamil Nadu in the 1985–86 season. He played a key part in helping Tamil Nadu win the Ranji Trophy after 33 years. Throughout his nearly 20-year career, Singh was a strong all-rounder, scoring over 6,000 runs and taking 172 wickets with medium-fast bowling.

Records and achievements

Robin Singh has had a successful cricket career with several important milestones. Here are his key records and achievements:

1997 ACC Asia Cup: Runner-up in Sri Lanka.

2000 ICC Champions Trophy: Part of the runner-up team.

India National Team: Played from 1989 to 2001, featuring in one Test match and over 100 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

1998 Independence Cup Final: Played a key role alongside Sourav Ganguly to help India win.

Indian Premier League (IPL): Helped Mumbai Indians win titles in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Coaching Career: After retiring, he coached teams like Hong Kong for the 2004 Asian Cup and was the fielding coach for India during their 2007 T20 World Cup win.

Personal life

Robin Singh was born on September 14, 1963, in Princes Town, Trinidad and Tobago. His parents, Ramanarayan and Savitri Singh, are of Indian descent, with roots in Ajmer, Rajasthan. At the age of 19, he moved to Chennai, India, to study economics at the University of Madras and start his cricket career. He now lives in Chennai with his wife, Sujata, and son, Dhananjay. His parents and siblings still live in Trinidad and Tobago.

Finance

Robin Singh is a well-known cricket coach. His exact net worth is unclear, but it is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million. He earns a good income from coaching cricket teams around the world.

House

Singh resides in Chennai with his family.

Scandals

In June 2020, Robin Singh faced an issue when his car was taken by Chennai police. He had broken quarantine rules by traveling without the required pass during the coronavirus pandemic. He was fined ₹500 for violating the travel restrictions.

Fans

In December 2024, Robin Singh posted a thank-you note on social media, which went viral. The post got almost 8,000 views and about 1,000 comments. Many fans praised Singh for his contribution to cricket and said his career inspired many, especially children growing up in the 90s.