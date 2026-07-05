Rumana Ahmed

Rumana Ahmed

all rounder

Full name:Rumana Ahmed
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2024 Teams

Bangladesh Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5084
Innings4982
Overs344.4255.2
Balls--
Maidens349
Runs12731403
Wickets5075
Avg25.4618.7
SR41.3620.42
Eco3.695.49
BB43
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5084
Innings4774
Not outs59
Runs963854
Balls Faced17471016
Avg22.9213.13
SR55.1284.05
Fours9176
Fifties51
Sixies16
Highest7550
Hundreds00

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