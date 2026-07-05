Rumana Ahmed
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rumana Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|50
|84
|Innings
|49
|82
|Overs
|344.4
|255.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|34
|9
|Runs
|1273
|1403
|Wickets
|50
|75
|Avg
|25.46
|18.7
|SR
|41.36
|20.42
|Eco
|3.69
|5.49
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|50
|84
|Innings
|47
|74
|Not outs
|5
|9
|Runs
|963
|854
|Balls Faced
|1747
|1016
|Avg
|22.92
|13.13
|SR
|55.12
|84.05
|Fours
|91
|76
|Fifties
|5
|1
|Sixies
|1
|6
|Highest
|75
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0