Match details Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 06.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 06, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rumana, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Alam Jahanara, Dola Dilara Akter, Jesmin Sabinkun, Jhilik Rubya, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Murshida, Khatun Shorifa, Khatun Sultana, Moni Ritu, Sultana Joty Nigar, Tanjim Ishma
|Bench
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet