Rushabhvardhan Nipun Patel

Rushabhvardhan Nipun Patel

batsman

Full name:Rushabhvardhan Nipun Patel
Nationality:Kenya
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches322438
Innings304
Overs3.204.2
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs27038
Wickets202
Avg13.5019
SR10013
Eco8.108.76
BB101
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches322438
Innings312336
Not outs636
Runs586529643
Balls Faced483750548
Avg23.4426.4521.43
SR121.3270.53117.33
Fours625164
Fifties131
Sixies12315
Highest639963
Hundreds000

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