Rushabhvardhan Nipun Patel
batsman
|Full name:
|Rushabhvardhan Nipun Patel
|Nationality:
|Kenya
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|24
|38
|Innings
|3
|0
|4
|Overs
|3.2
|0
|4.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|0
|38
|Wickets
|2
|0
|2
|Avg
|13.5
|0
|19
|SR
|10
|0
|13
|Eco
|8.1
|0
|8.76
|BB
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|24
|38
|Innings
|31
|23
|36
|Not outs
|6
|3
|6
|Runs
|586
|529
|643
|Balls Faced
|483
|750
|548
|Avg
|23.44
|26.45
|21.43
|SR
|121.32
|70.53
|117.33
|Fours
|62
|51
|64
|Fifties
|1
|3
|1
|Sixies
|12
|3
|15
|Highest
|63
|99
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0