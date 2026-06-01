Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani

all rounder

Full name:Shams Mulani
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):March 13, 1997 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Pisces
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Raigad, Maharashtra, India
Batting Style:Left-hand bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Aakash Tigers Mws

Mumbai

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches274835
Innings474834
Overs985.4437.1124.0
Balls---
Maidens169113
Runs31712027843
Wickets1337140
Avg23.8428.5421.07
SR44.4636.9418.6
Eco3.214.636.79
BB1143
4w820
5w1000
10w500

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches274835
Innings372416
Not outs257
Runs1255578127
Balls Faced2287754109
Avg35.8530.4214.11
SR54.8776.65116.51
Fours1554514
Fifties1221
Sixies1182
Highest977573
Hundreds000

Shams Mulani Schedule & Results

Mumbai Premier League

ResultMsc Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Msc Maratha Royals vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

MSC

MSC

165

AAK

AAK

165

ResultAakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Aakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

AAK

AAK

172

EAG

EAG

171

ResultAakash Tigers Mws vs North Mumbai Panthers

Aakash Tigers Mws vs North Mumbai Panthers

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

AAK

AAK

172

NOR

NOR

194

ResultArcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Arcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

ARC

ARC

164

AAK

AAK

171

ResultSobo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

SOB

SOB

161

AAK

AAK

227

ResultArcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Arcs Andheri vs Aakash Tigers Mws

Mumbai Premier League

Wankhede Stadium

ARC

ARC

151

AAK

AAK

150

Shams Mulani News

View all

If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shams Mulani better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in.

Duleep Trophy | Twitter sympathises with Yash Dubey after self-inflicted run out blunder

Duleep Trophy | Twitter sympathises with Yash Dubey after self-inflicted run out blunder

Misfortune on the cricket field can be tough to bear, but few situations sting more than those caused by one's own actions. Such was the case on the final day of the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India D when Yash Dubey fell victim to an unfortunate runout at the non-striker's end.

Shams Mulani05:24 PM, 12 September, 2024

Duleep Trophy | Mulani-Kotian alliance outshines India D's pace as India A holds strong

Shams Mulani09:16 PM, 16 November, 2023

AUS vs SA | Twitter celebrates as Labuschangne suffers full brunt of DRS Karma

Shams Mulani09:35 AM, 23 April, 2021

IPL 2021 | Axar Patel joins Delhi Capitals camp after recovering from Covid-19

Shams Mulani06:54 PM, 15 April, 2021

IPL 2021 | Delhi sign Shams Mulani as Axar Patel’s ‘short-term’ replacement; Aniruddha Joshi replaces Shreyas Iyer

International career

Shams Mulani has played mainly in domestic tournaments but has also been part of India A matches. He has not yet played for the senior national team, but his performances in unofficial games have been notable.

  • February 2024 – Played in an unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Ahmedabad. India A won by 134 runs. Mulani took 5 wickets.

Leagues Participation

Shams Mulani has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in different roles.

Indian Premier League

He started as a support bowler and later joined teams as a replacement. His journey in the league has been gradual, and he aims to get more chances in the future.

Year

Team

Notes

2020

Mumbai Indians

Worked as a support bowler.

2021

Delhi Capitals

Short-term replacement for Axar Patel.

2023

Mumbai Indians

Selected in the auction but did not play.

2024

Mumbai Indians

Played his first IPL match against Gujarat Titans.

2025

Mumbai Indians

Bought for 20 lakh rupees at the auction.

Domestic career

Shams Mulani started playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2017-18. A month later, he played his first List-A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took four wickets.

His first-class debut happened in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19. In the 2021-22 season, he took 45 wickets in 11 innings. He took five wickets in the final, but Mumbai lost to Madhya Pradesh. His performances earned him the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest wicket-taker and the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final, he scored an unbeaten half-century as Mumbai defeated Vidarbha. On November 9, 2024, in a match against Odisha, he took 11 wickets and helped Mumbai win.

Records and achievements

Shams Mulani has achieved important milestones in domestic cricket. His performances in the Ranji Trophy earned him several awards.

  • 2021-22 – Took 45 wickets in 11 innings, the highest in the Ranji Trophy season
  • 2021-22 – Won the Madhavrao Scindia Award by BCCI for the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy
  • 2021-22 – Received the Lala Amarnath Award by BCCI for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy

Personal life

Shams Mulani's father, Zakari Mulani, works as a mechanical engineer at Tata Power. He has spent many years in the energy sector. Shams' mother, Shirin Mulani, is a homemaker. She focuses on managing the household and supporting her family. Both parents play important roles in Shams' life and have always been there for him.

Finance

According to crictoday.com, Shams Mulani's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

House

According to crictalky.com, Shams Mulani likely owns a house or apartment in his hometown. He lives there with his family.

Scandals

There have been no known scandals involving Shams Mulani. On September 12, 2024, Suryakumar Yadav praised Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian for their great performances in the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India D. Mulani scored 88 runs off 174 balls, while Kotian made 53 runs off 80 balls.

Fans

Shams Mulani has around 41,000 followers on Instagram.

Another Players

Shaw, Prithvi

Shaw, Prithvi

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Khan, Musheer

Khan, Musheer

Jaiswal, Yashasvi

Jaiswal, Yashasvi

Pawar, Prasad

Pawar, Prasad

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rahane, Ajinkya

Bista, Jay

Bista, Jay

Dias, Royston

Dias, Royston

Kotian, Tanush

Kotian, Tanush

Ranjane, Shubham

Ranjane, Shubham