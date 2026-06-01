Shams Mulani News View all If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shams Mulani better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in. Duleep Trophy | Twitter sympathises with Yash Dubey after self-inflicted run out blunder Misfortune on the cricket field can be tough to bear, but few situations sting more than those caused by one's own actions. Such was the case on the final day of the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India D when Yash Dubey fell victim to an unfortunate runout at the non-striker's end. Shams Mulani Duleep Trophy | Mulani-Kotian alliance outshines India D's pace as India A holds strong Shams Mulani AUS vs SA | Twitter celebrates as Labuschangne suffers full brunt of DRS Karma Shams Mulani IPL 2021 | Axar Patel joins Delhi Capitals camp after recovering from Covid-19 Shams Mulani IPL 2021 | Delhi sign Shams Mulani as Axar Patel’s ‘short-term’ replacement; Aniruddha Joshi replaces Shreyas Iyer

International career

Shams Mulani has played mainly in domestic tournaments but has also been part of India A matches. He has not yet played for the senior national team, but his performances in unofficial games have been notable.

February 2024 – Played in an unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Ahmedabad. India A won by 134 runs. Mulani took 5 wickets.

Leagues Participation

Shams Mulani has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in different roles.

Indian Premier League

He started as a support bowler and later joined teams as a replacement. His journey in the league has been gradual, and he aims to get more chances in the future.

Year Team Notes 2020 Mumbai Indians Worked as a support bowler. 2021 Delhi Capitals Short-term replacement for Axar Patel. 2023 Mumbai Indians Selected in the auction but did not play. 2024 Mumbai Indians Played his first IPL match against Gujarat Titans. 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for 20 lakh rupees at the auction.

Domestic career

Shams Mulani started playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2017-18. A month later, he played his first List-A match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took four wickets.

His first-class debut happened in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19. In the 2021-22 season, he took 45 wickets in 11 innings. He took five wickets in the final, but Mumbai lost to Madhya Pradesh. His performances earned him the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest wicket-taker and the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final, he scored an unbeaten half-century as Mumbai defeated Vidarbha. On November 9, 2024, in a match against Odisha, he took 11 wickets and helped Mumbai win.

Records and achievements

Shams Mulani has achieved important milestones in domestic cricket. His performances in the Ranji Trophy earned him several awards.

2021-22 – Took 45 wickets in 11 innings, the highest in the Ranji Trophy season

2021-22 – Won the Madhavrao Scindia Award by BCCI for the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy

2021-22 – Received the Lala Amarnath Award by BCCI for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy

Personal life

Shams Mulani's father, Zakari Mulani, works as a mechanical engineer at Tata Power. He has spent many years in the energy sector. Shams' mother, Shirin Mulani, is a homemaker. She focuses on managing the household and supporting her family. Both parents play important roles in Shams' life and have always been there for him.

Finance

According to crictoday.com, Shams Mulani's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

House

According to crictalky.com, Shams Mulani likely owns a house or apartment in his hometown. He lives there with his family.

Scandals

There have been no known scandals involving Shams Mulani. On September 12, 2024, Suryakumar Yadav praised Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian for their great performances in the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India D. Mulani scored 88 runs off 174 balls, while Kotian made 53 runs off 80 balls.

Fans

Shams Mulani has around 41,000 followers on Instagram.