Match details Aakash Tigers Mws vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 03.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

AAK
AAK

172

EAG
EAG

171

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Aakash Tigers Mws Squad

Players
BenchAlam Md Jamshed, Anand Akash, Attarde Shashank, Badiani Prince Devang, Bhoir Vinayak Narayan, Bista Jay, Dhole Arnav Ashish, Hanagavadi Kruthik, Khan Sarfaraz, Mulani Shams, Patil Sagar Vinod, Pushpak Naman, Rane Harsh, Yadav Ajit Ravindrakumar

Eagle Thane Strikers Squad

Players
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bhatt Manan Rakesh, Ghag Rohan, Giri Anuj Vinod, Jagtap Shashwat, Jain Ayaan Mohit, Kadam Shashikant, Kerkar Eknath, Kunwar Vinay, Mishra Kartik Mithilesh, Patil Sairaj, Raje Amartya, Rodrigues Shaun, Singh Shivansh, Singh Siddhant, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Zaveri Sumeir Samrat

Venue Guide

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