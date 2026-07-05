Shiv Karan Singh Gil

Shiv Karan Singh Gil

all rounder

Full name:Shiv Karan Singh Gil
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Luxembourg

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings1313
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs249249
Wickets77
Avg35.5735.57
SR26.5726.57
Eco8.038.03
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings2222
Not outs22
Runs491491
Balls Faced504504
Avg24.5524.55
SR97.4297.42
Fours4141
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest4949
Hundreds00

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