Shiv Karan Singh Gil
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shiv Karan Singh Gil
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|249
|249
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|35.57
|35.57
|SR
|26.57
|26.57
|Eco
|8.03
|8.03
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|22
|22
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|491
|491
|Balls Faced
|504
|504
|Avg
|24.55
|24.55
|SR
|97.42
|97.42
|Fours
|41
|41
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|49
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0