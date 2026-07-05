International career

Shreyas Movva (born 4 September 1993) is a Canadian cricketer who was born in India. He joined the Canadian national cricket team in 2021.

Here, we look at his international career.

2021

October: Shreyas Movva was named in Canada’s T20I squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Antigua.

November 14: He made his T20I debut for Canada against Panama in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Finals.

2022

February: Movva was named in Canada’s squad for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier A in Oman.

2024

February 8: Shreyas made his ODI debut for Canada against Nepal at Kirtipur.

May: He was selected for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

Hong Kong Tri-Series: Movva played in the series and scored 50 runs in two separate matches, showcasing his ability in the limited-overs format.

2024 T20 World Cup: In the opening match against USA, Movva scored 32 runs off 16 balls, including two fours and two sixes. He was particularly impressive in the final over, hitting two sixes, which helped the team set a competitive total of 194 runs.

2025

March 15: Movva played in the League 2 of the 2023-27 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Namibia at Windhoek. Result: Namibia won the match by 12 points using the DLS method. Movva’s contribution: He scored 24 runs off 39 balls.



Shreyas Movva’s performance in international cricket has been key for Canada, especially in important matches during the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and 2023-27 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Leagues Participation

Shreyas Movva has not participated in any major cricket leagues to date. His focus has been primarily on representing Canada in international tournaments and series.

Domestic career

Shreyas Movva is a Canadian cricketer who has played for several domestic teams in Canada. He debuted in List A cricket on November 8, 2019, in the Regional Super50 tournament, playing for Canada against the Leeward Islands. He also made his T20 debut for Canada on November 14, 2021, in a match against Panama.

Movva has played for teams like the Surrey Jaguars, Hamilton Wonders, Bangla Tigers Mississauga, and Maryland Mavericks. He moved from India to Montreal in 2016 to study software engineering at Concordia University. He became the first player from Quebec to be selected for the Canadian national team in 12 years. In October 2019, he was named vice-captain of Canada’s squad for the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament.

Records and achievements

Shreyas Movva has had a solid career in both ODI and T20 formats, playing key roles for Canada. Below are his important records and achievements in these formats.

ODI Career: Matches Played: 18 Runs Scored: 363 Batting Average: 36.3 Fours Hit: 25 Sixes Hit: 1 Best Score: 39 runs from 39 balls (March 2025, against Namibia)

T20 Career: Matches Played: 16 Runs Scored: 282 Batting Average: 24 Fours Hit: 21 Sixes Hit: 6 Best Score: 32 runs from 16 balls (2024 T20 World Cup, against the USA)





2024 T20 World Cup: In his first game against the USA, Movva scored 32 runs from 16 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes. His hitting of two sixes in the final over helped Canada post a total of 194.



Personal life

Shreyas Movva keeps his personal life private but does share some details with the public. He focuses mainly on his cricket career.

Family

Shreyas Movva's parents are M. G. Vasudevareddi (father) and N. Yasodamma (mother). He is not married and has no wife or children.

Finance

As of December 2024, Shreyas Movva’s net worth is around $1.84 million. This comes from his career in cricket and other sources.

Scandals

There are no major scandals involving Shreyas Movva. However, during the 2024 T20 World Cup, he spoke about Canada’s preparation and how a win against the USA could have helped the team reach the Super 8s. This wasn’t a scandal but showed the pressure on the team.

Fans

Shreyas Movva is admired by fans worldwide. He has over 2,000 followers on Instagram, where fans follow his cricket journey. They respect his commitment to the game and his performances on the field.