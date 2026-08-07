Tanzeel Sheikh

Tanzeel Sheikh

bowler

Full name:Tanzeel Sheikh
Nationality:Kenya

Teams

2025 Teams

Kenya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches777
Innings363
Overs6.027.26.0
Balls---
Maidens141
Runs2110321
Wickets050
Avg020.60
SR032.80
Eco3.53.763.5
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches777
Innings262
Not outs000
Runs309030
Balls Faced1510015
Avg151515
SR20090200
Fours161
Fifties000
Sixies353
Highest303930
Hundreds000

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