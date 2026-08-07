Tanzeel Sheikh
bowler
|Full name:
|Tanzeel Sheikh
|Nationality:
|Kenya
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|7
|Innings
|3
|6
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|27.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|21
|103
|21
|Wickets
|0
|5
|0
|Avg
|0
|20.6
|0
|SR
|0
|32.8
|0
|Eco
|3.5
|3.76
|3.5
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|6
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|90
|30
|Balls Faced
|15
|100
|15
|Avg
|15
|15
|15
|SR
|200
|90
|200
|Fours
|1
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|5
|3
|Highest
|30
|39
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0