Typhoons Cricket Team Players

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Typhoons

Delany, Laura

Ireland

Atkinson, Georgia

New Zealand

Bartlett, Ocean

New Zealand

Lewis, Gaby

Ireland

Maritz, Lara

Ireland

Coulter Reilly, Christina

Ireland

Maguire, Jane

Ireland

McGee, Ellie

Ireland

Maguire, Aimee

Ireland

Squires, Annabelle

Ireland

McNally, Julie

Ireland

McLean, Isabelle

Paul, Leah

Ireland

Craig, Zara

Ireland

McCartney, Kia

Ireland

Waldron, Mary

Ireland

Searle, Robyn

South Africa

Raack, Celeste

Ireland

Stokell, Rebecca

Ireland

Gough, Rebecca

Ireland

Dempsey, Georgina

Ireland

Canning, Ava

Ireland

Loughran, Joanna

Ireland

Walsh, Alice

Ireland

Butterly, Jane

Thompson, Sinead

Thomson, Luke

Thomson, Sinead

Bhoja, Sibha

Ireland

Boucher, Ally

Ireland

Delaney, Rachel

Ireland

Spence, Millie

Ireland

Van der Schyff, Christine

Lowe, Rebecca

Ireland

Foysal, Arisha

Thompson, M

Thompson, Meg

Australia

Lawlor, Aisling

Strickland, Sophie

Dalwood, Darcy